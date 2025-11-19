FC 26 Protect the Wings Evolution: Best Players & Is It Worth Doing?

Protect the Wings Evolution gives your wingback the extra burst of pace they'd need to catch the explosive wingers of FC 26. While the PlayStyle+ it adds isn't amazing, pretty much all the face stats, bar shooting, will get an upgrade.

The EVO also gives the best roles for the position, so it is worth checking out. All that said, here are the best candidates for the upgrades in FC 26.

Best Players for Protect the Wings Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout players for Protect the Wings Evolution in FC 26 are:

Theo Hernandez (Gold)

(Gold) Marcos Llorente (Gold)

(Gold) Alphonso Davies (Gold)

(Gold) Eduardo Camavinga (Gold)

(Gold) Denzel Dumfries (Gold)

Some of the fastest players in the game are wingers, and if you're catching them with your fullback, you'll need pace. That bit is obvious. For the position, it is also best to have someone tall and strong. A tall, physical fullback will be hard for wingers to beat and can wrestle them out of possession with ease.

Theo Hernandez's pace and body type were the main reasons why the Frenchman was so oppressively good in the last game. His stats were downgraded in FC 26, but he is built all the same. Now with the upgrades from the EVO, you can improve his stats and bring him a step closer to his FC 25 heights.

All of our other picks also have the ideal build for a fullback. They are all good picks, and you can choose one depending on your team's theme and other preferences. Camavinga is a versatile choice, in case you need someone who isn't restricted to the LB or RB position.

Credit: EA Sports

One underwhelming upgrade from the Evolution is the PlayStyle+. Sure, Slide Tackle+ can still be of value as a last-ditch effort, especially when the wingers knock the ball forward to sprint at full speed, but it comes lower down the PS+ pecking order. Quick Step, Anticipate, Intercept, and Bruiser are much more desirable, and an ideal fullback will have a combination of those.

All we mean is, if any of the future EVOs give you the ideal PS+ without making players ineligible for the chain, it is best to do that first before Protect the Wings.

Is Protect the Wings Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Yes, Protect the Wings is worth doing in FC 26. But as we said earlier, the PS+ is a bit underwhelming. Wait until you can to see if any suitable chain can change that, but Slide Tackle+ is far from the worst playstyle.

That's everything you need to know about the best players for Protect the Wings Evolution.