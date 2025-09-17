We are all but a moment away from kicking off in FC 26. Depending on which among the Ultimate and Standard Editions you pre-ordered, you'll get to start on different dates.

To make sure you can jump into the pitch right as it launches, you can preload the game. The file size can be big on certain platforms, so downloading it before will save a lot of your time on release.

Here's when preload goes live for FC 26, including details on file size.

FC 26 Pre-Load Dates

Credit: EA Sports

The preload for the Ultimate Edition of FC 26 is already live. Meanwhile, the Standard Edition players can download the game starting September 24, 2025.

Generally, the preload starts around 48 hours before the release time. Ultimate Edition players will have early access to the game and can play starting September 19, so you can download it now. Likewise, the standard players will have to wait around a week longer for preload.

How to Pre-Load FC 26

To preload, just search for FC 26 on your desired storefront (PlayStation, Steam, etc.), and you should see an option to pre-download it. Alternatively, you can also download it from your library.

Of course, this is assuming you have already pre-ordered the game on the platform you're looking to download.

FC 26 file size

Credit: EA Sports

The approximate file size for FC 26, depending on the platform, is:

PC: 53 GB

53 GB PlayStation 4: 81 GB

81 GB PlayStation 5: 57 GB

57 GB Xbox Series X: 52 GB

Keep in mind this isn't the exact file size and is without taking any patches into account. You will likely be required to download updates to play on top of the mentioned size before launch. No doubt, the file size will only get larger in the future with countless updates and added content.

That's everything you needed to know about FC 26's preload details and file size.