The midfield is the heart of every team; it's the engine room, what makes the game flow. Dominating the battle for the midfield will give you a better chance to win, both in real life and in FC 26.
To find success in FC 26 Career Mode, no matter the type of save you are doing, you need a midfield that is great on the ball but that can also excel in the defensive moments, regaining possession, cutting passing lanes, and overpowering opponents, making their presence felt.
However, not every club has the money to buy top-tier midfield players, like your Vitinhas or Declan Rices. That's where wonderkids come in, as they provide a solid option for the short term, and can turn into world-class players at their positions in the long run.
In this guide, we will go over the top 20 best midfielders' wonderkids. The players you can build your midfield around, and that will help you win the battle for the heart of the football pitch.
FC 26 Top 20 Midfielder Wonderkids
To be considered a wonderkid, players need to be between 15 and 21 years old and have an 8 to 10-point difference between their starting rating and their potential rating.
While players such as João Neves and Gavi are wonderkids, their potential is not 8 or 10 points higher than their starting rating. Therefore, we didn't include them, or similar players, on this list.
Without further ado, here are the FC 26 top 20 Midfielders' wonderkids:
Player
Position
Club
Rating
Potential
Value
Nico Paz
CM - CAM
Como
80
89
€46.5 Million
Kenan Yıldız
CM - CAM -LM
Juventus
80
89
€46.5 Million
Mikel Jauregizar
CM - CDM
Athletic Club
79
88
€39.5 Million
Lucas Bergvall
CM - CAM -CDM
Tottenham Hotspur
78
87
€30 Million
Ayyoub Bouaddi
CM - CDM
Lille OSC
77
86
€20.5 Million
Lamine Camara
CM - CDM
AS Monaco
77
85
€23.5 Million
Arthur Vermeeren
CM - CAM -CDM
Olympique de Marseille
77
87
€23 Million
Tom Bischof
CM - CAM -CDM - RM
FC Bayern München
77
86
€23 Million
Antonio Nusa
CAM - LM
RB Leipzig
77
87
€23 Million
Geovany Quenda
RM - LM -CAM
Sporting CP
76
88
€17.5 Million
Victor Froholdt
CM - CAM -CDM
FC Porto
76
88
€17.5 Million
Assane Diao
LM - RM
Como
76
87
€16 Million
Eliesse Ben Seghir
CAM - LM
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
76
85
€16.5 Million
Mateus Fernandes
CM - CAM
West Ham United
76
85
€16.5 Million
Roger Fernandes
LM - RM
Al Ittihad
76
85
€16 Million
Rodrigo Mora
CM - CAM
FC Porto
76
89
€17.5 Million
Senny Mayulu
CM - CAM
Paris Saint-Germain
76
86
€16 Million
Matias Fernandez-Pardo
LM - RM
Lille OSC
75
84
€12.5 Million
Jobe Bellingham
CM - CAM -CDM
Borussia Dortmund
75
85
€12 Million
Archie Gray
CDM - RM
Tottenham Hotspur
75
86
€11.5 Million
These are the best midfielders wonderkids in FC 26. They are the engine of your team, and are useful for any type of Career Mode save. There are players for all price ranges, so even if you can't afford to get that star midfielder out of Juventus, you might be able to afford the one from Porto or Lille.
That's everything you need to know about the FC 26 midfielders' wonderkids. Good luck with your transfer negotiations!
