The midfield is the heart of every team; it's the engine room, what makes the game flow. Dominating the battle for the midfield will give you a better chance to win, both in real life and in FC 26.

To find success in FC 26 Career Mode, no matter the type of save you are doing, you need a midfield that is great on the ball but that can also excel in the defensive moments, regaining possession, cutting passing lanes, and overpowering opponents, making their presence felt.

However, not every club has the money to buy top-tier midfield players, like your Vitinhas or Declan Rices. That's where wonderkids come in, as they provide a solid option for the short term, and can turn into world-class players at their positions in the long run.

In this guide, we will go over the top 20 best midfielders' wonderkids. The players you can build your midfield around, and that will help you win the battle for the heart of the football pitch.

FC 26 Top 20 Midfielder Wonderkids

Credit: EA Sports

To be considered a wonderkid, players need to be between 15 and 21 years old and have an 8 to 10-point difference between their starting rating and their potential rating.

While players such as João Neves and Gavi are wonderkids, their potential is not 8 or 10 points higher than their starting rating. Therefore, we didn't include them, or similar players, on this list.

Without further ado, here are the FC 26 top 20 Midfielders' wonderkids:

Player Position Club Rating Potential Value Nico Paz CM - CAM Como 80 89 €46.5 Million Kenan Yıldız CM - CAM -LM Juventus 80 89 €46.5 Million Mikel Jauregizar CM - CDM Athletic Club 79 88 €39.5 Million Lucas Bergvall CM - CAM -CDM Tottenham Hotspur 78 87 €30 Million Ayyoub Bouaddi CM - CDM Lille OSC 77 86 €20.5 Million Lamine Camara CM - CDM AS Monaco 77 85 €23.5 Million Arthur Vermeeren CM - CAM -CDM Olympique de Marseille 77 87 €23 Million Tom Bischof CM - CAM -CDM - RM FC Bayern München 77 86 €23 Million Antonio Nusa CAM - LM RB Leipzig 77 87 €23 Million Geovany Quenda RM - LM -CAM Sporting CP 76 88 €17.5 Million Victor Froholdt CM - CAM -CDM FC Porto 76 88 €17.5 Million Assane Diao LM - RM Como 76 87 €16 Million Eliesse Ben Seghir CAM - LM Bayer 04 Leverkusen 76 85 €16.5 Million Mateus Fernandes CM - CAM West Ham United 76 85 €16.5 Million Roger Fernandes LM - RM Al Ittihad 76 85 €16 Million Rodrigo Mora CM - CAM FC Porto 76 89 €17.5 Million Senny Mayulu CM - CAM Paris Saint-Germain 76 86 €16 Million Matias Fernandez-Pardo LM - RM Lille OSC 75 84 €12.5 Million Jobe Bellingham CM - CAM -CDM Borussia Dortmund 75 85 €12 Million Archie Gray CDM - RM Tottenham Hotspur 75 86 €11.5 Million

These are the best midfielders wonderkids in FC 26. They are the engine of your team, and are useful for any type of Career Mode save. There are players for all price ranges, so even if you can't afford to get that star midfielder out of Juventus, you might be able to afford the one from Porto or Lille.

That's everything you need to know about the FC 26 midfielders' wonderkids. Good luck with your transfer negotiations!

