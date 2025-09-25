Marquee Matchups are released every week on a Thursday, and they allow you to earn many packs, which can help you upgrade your Ultimate Team squad, and maybe even pack some cards from the latest FC 26 promos.
To earn the great rewards Marquee Matchups offers, you need to complete four challenges. These challenges consist of submitting squads, which have unique requirements that you need to fulfil.
So, let's find out the cheapest solutions to the Marquee Matchups SBCs.
Marquee Matchups SBC Cheapest Solutions
Every week, EA FC selects four games, usually the biggest or most important games of that week, and creates four unique challenges based on them.
To complete these challenges, you'll need to submit squads that meet specific criteria, such as including at least one player from a featured team or a certain number of players from a specific league or nationality.
So, let's find out the cheapest way to complete this week's Marquee Matchups.
Espanyol vs Osasuna
Requirements:
- LALIGA EA SPORTS Player: Min. 2 in your Starting 11
- Leagues in Squad: Max. 5 in your Starting 11
- Silver Players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11
- Total Chemistry: Min. 14
Squad:
Reward:
- Electrum Players Pack
FC Bayern München vs SV Werder Bremen
Requirements:
- Germany Player: Min. 2 in your Starting 11
- Players from the same Countries/Regions: Min. 3
- Clubs in Squad: Max. 5 in your Starting 11
- Rare Players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11
- Silver Players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Min. Silver
- Total Chemistry: Min. 18
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
Milano FC vs SSC Napoli
Requirements:
- Serie A Enilive: Min. 2 in your Starting 11
- Players from Italy: Min. 2 in your Starting 11
- Nationalities in Squad: Max. 4 in your Starting 11
- Gold Players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Min. Silver
- Total Chemistry: Min. 22
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Crystal Palace FC vs Liverpool FC
Requirements:
- Liverpool or Crystal Palace: Min. 2 in your Starting 11
- Players from England: Min. 2 in your Starting 11
- Players from the same Club: Max 3 in your Starting 11
- Rare Players: Min. 4 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 75
- Total Chemistry: Min. 26
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
After completing these four challenges, you will earn five packs, one is the group reward for completing all challenges.
Completing these SBCs will cost you around 19.2k coins.
