Magician of the Right Evolution is certainly one of the must-do upgrades in FC 26 currently. It boosts all the important stats for a right winger and gives a suitable PS+ for the position.

Of course, any EVO that provides big upgrades will cost coins. You'll need 60,000 Coins (or 700 FC Points) for Magician of the Right. To make sure you don't spend that on an underwhelming player, we have listed the 5 best choices for the Evolution.

Best player for Magician of the Right Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports / FUT.GG

The five most standout FC 26 players for Magician of the Right Evolution are:

Salma Celeste Paralluelo (Gold)

(Gold) Jérémy Doku (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Désiré Doué (Gold)

(Gold) Danny da Costa (Ultimate Scream)

(Ultimate Scream) Moussa Diaby (Gold)

Given that Evolution provides pretty sizable upgrades to major stats, plenty of cards will end up with identical stats. So, most of it comes down to how the card feels in-game, including its animations, responsiveness, and whether it's a bit jammy.

Salma Paralluelo and Jérémy Doku are the frontrunners. They're undoubtedly the top 2 picks and are a cut above the rest. Who you choose between them depends on your preference. They both feel good to play and are ideal players to have on your flanks.

Danny da Costa, meanwhile, makes the list because of his insane versatility. The German can play RB, CB, RW, and RM positions. You're getting a proper all-rounder with him. While he does have an attacking position, da Costa is better in a defensive role as an RB. That means Rapid+ won't be the ideal PS+. It is best to give him another suitable PS+ first. Otherwise, do the upgrade on our other picks.

Outside of our mentions, feel free to toss any of your previous chains or cards that end up with similar stats as our top picks.

Is Magician of the Right Evolution worth doing in FC 26?

Yes, Magician of the Right Evolution is worth spending 60,000 coins on.

Wingers are a highly contested position in FC 26, and if you already have top-tier meta cards, it might not be a very exciting EVO for you. Even then, you can still do the upgrade and keep the card in your club for future chains.

That's everything about the best players for Magician of the Right Evolution.