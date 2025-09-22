The FC 26 Synne Jensen Squad Foundation SBC has been added to Ultimate Team. It introduces a tremendous card from the Atletico de Madrid striker.

This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. While it's not a meta card, it's still a great addition to any Liga F themed team and most early Ultimate Team squads.

In this article, we will tell you the cheapest way to add this card to your squad.

FC 26 Synne Jensen Squad Foundation SBC Attributes

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Synne Jensen Squad Foundation SBC has great attributes, with 85 pace, 85 shooting, 80 passing, 85 dribbling, 40 defending, and 81 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, with Low Driven Shot, Aerial Fortress, Technical, and Rapid.

As for roles, it has Winger++, Inside Forward+, Wide Playmaker+, and False 9+.

FC 26 Synne Jensen Squad Foundation SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit three squads to complete this Squad Foundation SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below:

81 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

Liga F

Requirements:

Liga F Moeve Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

82 Rated Squad

Credit: EA Sports

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

After submitting these three squads, you can claim the amazing Synne Jensen Squad Foundation SBC card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 17.4k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!