The first SBC of FC 26 is here, and it's the Reece James World Tour SBC. This card from the Chelsea star has fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and amazing roles, and at this point in the game, it can be considered a meta card.

If you have a Premier League squad or are thinking about building one, then this Reece James World Tour card is worth considering. In this article, we will tell you the cheapest way to add this card to your squad.

FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC Attributes

The FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC has impressive attributes, with 81 pace, 76 shooting, 86 passing, 81 dribbling, 84 defending, and 84 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, with Whipped Pass, Jockey, Quick Step, Relentless, and Bruiser.

As for roles, it has Falseback++, Fullback+, and Inverted Wingback+.

FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit three squads to complete this World Tour SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below:

83 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports 83 Rated Squad

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports England

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Gold Pack

After submitting these three squads, you can claim the amazing Reece James World Tour SBC card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 41.6k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

