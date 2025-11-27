The FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, and gives you the chance to earn one of two tremendous cards: Hazard or Di Natale.

Both cards have tremendous attributes, great PlayStyles, and good roles. They are a splendid addition to any Ultimate Team squad. You will be well served no matter which Hero card you pick.

FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC Attributes

The FC 26 Hazard Hero card has splendid attributes, with 91 pace, 83 shooting, 84 passing, 91 dribbling, 37 defending, and 68 physicality.

It has fantastic PlayStyles, possessing Technical+, Finesse Shot, Tiki Taka, First Touch, Trickster, and Quick Step. When it comes to roles, this card has Inside Forward++.

The FC 26 Di Natale Hero card has equally impressive attributes, with 90 pace, 91 shooting, 85 passing, 90 dribbling, 46 defending, and 70 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, with Finesse Shot+, Chip Shot, Acrobatic, Game Changer, and Pinged Pass. As for roles, it has False 9++, Wide Playmaker+, and Advanced Forward+.

FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit nine squads to complete this Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Gold Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

After submitting these nine squads, you can claim one of these two amazing Hero cards: Hazard or Di Natale and nine packs.

Completing this SBC and adding one of these great cards to your squad will cost you around 605k coins.

