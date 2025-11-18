Goalkeepers are the last line of defense, but their influence in the build-up phase of the game is also quite important, and expands with each passing year, be it on real football or in FC 26.
A great goalkeeper can win you plenty of matches, secure valuable points, and help your Career Mode team lift plenty of silverware. However, the elite goalkeepers cost quite a sum of money, and most teams don't have the funds to pay for an elite shot stopper.
That's where wonderkids come in, as they provide a solid option for between-the-posts, in the short term, and can turn into world-class players at their positions in the long run.
In this guide, we will go over the top 20 best goalkeepers wonderkids. The players you can trust to keep a clean sheet, and that will help you take your team to the next level.
FC 26 Top 20 Goalkeepers Wonderkids
To be considered a wonderkid, players need to be between 15 and 21 years old and have an 8 to 10-point difference between their starting rating and their potential rating.
Without further ado, here are the FC 26 top 20 Midfielders' wonderkids:
Player
Club
Rating
Potential
Value
Guillaume Restes
Toulouse FC
78
86
€26.5 Million
Mike Penders
RC Strasbourg Alsace
75
86
€10.5 Million
Jonas Urbig
FC Bayern München
74
84
€8 Million
Matthieu Epolo
Standard de Liège
73
85
€6.5 Million
Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro
AZ Alkmaar
71
84
€4 Million
James Beadle
Birmingham City
71
82
€3.4 Million
Martin Delavallée
Royal Charleroi Sporting Club
70
81
€3.1 Million
André Gomes
Alverca
69
80
€2.6 Million
Álex Padilla
Athletic Club
69
79
€2.7 Million
Mio Backhaus
SV Werder Bremen
69
81
€3 Million
These are the best goalkeepers wonderkids in FC 26. They are the last line of defense and are useful for any type of Career Mode save. There are players for all price ranges, so even if you can't afford to get that goalkeeper from Chelsea, you might be able to afford the one from Sporting CP or Stade de Reims.
That's everything you need to know about the FC 26 goalkeepers' wonderkids. Good luck with your transfer negotiations!
