Goalkeepers are the last line of defense, but their influence in the build-up phase of the game is also quite important, and expands with each passing year, be it on real football or in FC 26.

A great goalkeeper can win you plenty of matches, secure valuable points, and help your Career Mode team lift plenty of silverware. However, the elite goalkeepers cost quite a sum of money, and most teams don't have the funds to pay for an elite shot stopper.

That's where wonderkids come in, as they provide a solid option for between-the-posts, in the short term, and can turn into world-class players at their positions in the long run.

In this guide, we will go over the top 20 best goalkeepers wonderkids. The players you can trust to keep a clean sheet, and that will help you take your team to the next level.

FC 26 Top 20 Goalkeepers Wonderkids

Credit: EA Sports

To be considered a wonderkid, players need to be between 15 and 21 years old and have an 8 to 10-point difference between their starting rating and their potential rating.

Without further ado, here are the FC 26 top 20 Midfielders' wonderkids:

Player Club Rating Potential Value Guillaume Restes Toulouse FC 78 86 €26.5 Million Mike Penders RC Strasbourg Alsace 75 86 €10.5 Million Jonas Urbig FC Bayern München 74 84 €8 Million Matthieu Epolo Standard de Liège 73 85 €6.5 Million Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro AZ Alkmaar 71 84 €4 Million James Beadle Birmingham City 71 82 €3.4 Million Martin Delavallée Royal Charleroi Sporting Club 70 81 €3.1 Million André Gomes Alverca 69 80 €2.6 Million Álex Padilla Athletic Club 69 79 €2.7 Million Mio Backhaus SV Werder Bremen 69 81 €3 Million Showing 1-10 of 20 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

< Prev

1

2

> Next

» Last

These are the best goalkeepers wonderkids in FC 26. They are the last line of defense and are useful for any type of Career Mode save. There are players for all price ranges, so even if you can't afford to get that goalkeeper from Chelsea, you might be able to afford the one from Sporting CP or Stade de Reims.

That's everything you need to know about the FC 26 goalkeepers' wonderkids. Good luck with your transfer negotiations!

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!