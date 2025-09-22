While the default settings in FC 26 work fine, they're always set to find a nice middle ground between competitive and casual play. That means the base settings have compromises, and tweaking them will give you a competitive edge.

Here are the best controller and camera settings for FC 26.

Best controller settings for FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

Before we deep dive into the specific settings, know that there is no single setup that fits all types of FC 26 players. Feel free to adjust them further depending on your personal preferences.

Preset: Competitive

Gameplay

Shot Assistance: Precision

Passing

Through Pass Assistance: Semi

Semi Lobbed Through Pass: Semi

Semi Ground Pass Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Cross Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Lob Pass Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Pass Receiver Lock: Late

Late Precision Pass Sensitivity: Normal

Defending

Auto Clearances: Off

Off Clearance Assistance: Directional

Directional Jockey: Tactical Defending

Tactical Defending Professional Fouls: On

On Pass Block Assistance: On

Switching

Auto Switching: On Air Balls and Loose Balls

On Air Balls and Loose Balls Auto Switching Move Assistance: None

None Right Stick Switching: Classic

Classic Right Stick Switching Reference: Ball Relative

Ball Relative Right Stick Switching Sensitivity: 6

6 Next Player Switching: Classic

Classic Reaction Time Calibration: Off

Off Player Lock: On

Dribbling

Simplified Skill Moves: Off

Controller Preferences

Analog Sprint: Off

Off Trigger Effect: Off

Off User Vibration Feedback: Off (Optional)

Any settings not mentioned are best left at the default. Some settings, like the passing and shooting assistance, are entirely based on preference. While switching away from assisted will make for a worse performance initially, you'll have a higher ceiling and will be a better player in the long run.

Best camera settings for FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

Below are the camera settings in FC 26 that we recommend keeping in check.

UT Competitive Camera: Disabled

Disabled Single Player Camera: Co-Op

Co-Op Multiplayer Camera: Co-Op

Co-Op Player Career Camera: Co-Op

Co-Op Clubs Camera: Co-Op

Co-Op Rush Camera: Rush Tactical

Rush Tactical Be-A-Goalkeeper Camera: Pro

Pro Power Shot Zoom: Off

Camera Customization

Custom Camera Settings: Custom

Custom Height: 20

20 Zoom: 0

0 Pro Camera Zoom: 10

The camera is also mostly based on preference, and it is best to go with settings that you feel most confident with. Anything that makes sense and gives you a proper view of the pitch should be fine.

That's all the settings you need to tweak to get the best out of FC 26.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!