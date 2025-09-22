While the default settings in FC 26 work fine, they're always set to find a nice middle ground between competitive and casual play. That means the base settings have compromises, and tweaking them will give you a competitive edge.
Here are the best controller and camera settings for FC 26.
Best controller settings for FC 26
Before we deep dive into the specific settings, know that there is no single setup that fits all types of FC 26 players. Feel free to adjust them further depending on your personal preferences.
- Preset: Competitive
Gameplay
- Shot Assistance: Precision
Passing
- Through Pass Assistance: Semi
- Lobbed Through Pass: Semi
- Ground Pass Assistance: Assisted
- Cross Assistance: Assisted
- Lob Pass Assistance: Assisted
- Pass Receiver Lock: Late
- Precision Pass Sensitivity: Normal
Defending
- Auto Clearances: Off
- Clearance Assistance: Directional
- Jockey: Tactical Defending
- Professional Fouls: On
- Pass Block Assistance: On
Switching
- Auto Switching: On Air Balls and Loose Balls
- Auto Switching Move Assistance: None
- Right Stick Switching: Classic
- Right Stick Switching Reference: Ball Relative
- Right Stick Switching Sensitivity: 6
- Next Player Switching: Classic
- Reaction Time Calibration: Off
- Player Lock: On
Dribbling
- Simplified Skill Moves: Off
Controller Preferences
- Analog Sprint: Off
- Trigger Effect: Off
- User Vibration Feedback: Off (Optional)
Any settings not mentioned are best left at the default. Some settings, like the passing and shooting assistance, are entirely based on preference. While switching away from assisted will make for a worse performance initially, you'll have a higher ceiling and will be a better player in the long run.
Best camera settings for FC 26
Below are the camera settings in FC 26 that we recommend keeping in check.
- UT Competitive Camera: Disabled
- Single Player Camera: Co-Op
- Multiplayer Camera: Co-Op
- Player Career Camera: Co-Op
- Clubs Camera: Co-Op
- Rush Camera: Rush Tactical
- Be-A-Goalkeeper Camera: Pro
- Power Shot Zoom: Off
Camera Customization
- Custom Camera Settings: Custom
- Height: 20
- Zoom: 0
- Pro Camera Zoom: 10
The camera is also mostly based on preference, and it is best to go with settings that you feel most confident with. Anything that makes sense and gives you a proper view of the pitch should be fine.
That's all the settings you need to tweak to get the best out of FC 26.
