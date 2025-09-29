If you want to earn your spot and become an irreplaceable piece in your team's campaign to the top in FC 26 Clubs, then making sure your attributes are up to the task and unlocking the correct PlayStyles is a must. However, as AP requires leveling up, it becomes essential to know how to speed up the process.

In this guide, we teach you the fastest way to improve your attributes, helping you unlock your full arsenal as soon as possible.

How to Level Up Fast and Improve Your Attributes in FC 26 Clubs?

Credit: EA Sports

The quickest way to level up and get the Attribute Points (AP) required to boost your attributes in FC 26 Clubs is by using Instant AXP packs. These can be acquired either via the Clubs store or as Season Pass rewards. When used, they will allow you to gain multiple levels instantly without even playing the game.

This year, you can also level your pro with consumable boosts and multipliers. However, you can only use the Instant AXP packs up to level 25. Once you reach there, you'll have to grind for experience. Multipliers, on the other hand, can still be used past level 25.

Skill Games for Quick Gains

Another effective method early on is playing skill games. For example, playing the "Extreme Hot Potato" skill game can earn you about 1000 AXP points, moving you up 5 to 6 levels in about 8 to 10 minutes.

You can obtain roughly 130 AXP per round by scoring around 26,000-27,000 points. This allows you to level up without playing full matches.

Best Game Modes for AXP

The only way to earn good amounts of AXP after reaching level 25 is to earn high ratings in matches. Depending on your match rating, playing Division league matches will earn the most experience points, ranging from 200 to 500. With an AXP boost applied, you can get up to 1,000-2,000 XP depending on your performance.

Drop-In matches are the second-best way to level up through gameplay, as they offer roughly 200-300 XP per match; activating AB boost significantly raises it to 700-2000 XP.

Playing Rush, quick with five-minute matches, only awards about 100 XP per game and is usually not worth it. You can instead use your multipliers in Divisions or Drop-In games to get the most out of them.

AXP Pack Prices

Credit: EA Spo

Here are the current prices of AXP packs in the Club store (limits apply):

1,500 Instant AXP (2 Max): 5,000 Club Coins / 150 FC Points

5,000 Club Coins / 150 FC Points 3,000 Instant AXP (2 Max): 10,000 Club Coins / 200 FC Points

10,000 Club Coins / 200 FC Points 1.75x AXP – 5 Matches (2 Max): 5,000 Club Coins / 100 FC Points

5,000 Club Coins / 100 FC Points 2.0x AXP – 5 Matches (2 Max): 10,000 Club Coins / 150 FC Points

10,000 Club Coins / 150 FC Points 3.5x AXP – 5 Matches (2 Max): 15,000 Club Coins / 350 FC Points

15,000 Club Coins / 350 FC Points 6x AXP – 5 Matches (1 Max): 30,000 Club Coins / 500 FC Points

Are Clubs Pay-to-Win Now?

Well, Yes and No. While the AXP packs do allow players to propel themselves to high levels on multiple archetypes, it's often done by using real money.

However, grinding is still required to go past level 25, which prevents FC 26 Clubs from fully crossing into pay-to-win territory. It's also essential to remember that users can earn a sizeable amount of currency playing Drop-Ins; thus, using real money is more of a preference than a necessity.

By combining Instant AXP packs, multipliers, skill games, and the right match modes, you can definitely reach higher levels faster and improve your attributes efficiently in FC 26 Clubs.