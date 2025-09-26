FC 26: Darlington Nagbe Cornerstones Objective Guide

The Darlington Nagbe Cornerstones Objective has been added to FC 26, introducing a great card from the newly released Cornerstones promo, which you can earn for free.
So let's find out how to complete the Nagbe Cornerstones Objective.
Darlington Nagbe Cornerstones Objective Guide
The Darlington Nagbe Cornerstones Objective is the first of many objectives from the Cornerstones promo, and gives you the chance to earn a solid attacking midfielder card for free. This card has great attributes, with 80 pace, 73 shooting, 80 passing, 84 dribbling, 71 defending, and 80 physicality.
It possesses the Technical, Press Proven, and Relentless. As for roles, this card has Box-To-Box++, Centre-Half+, and Deep-Lying Playmaker+.
To earn this solid card, as well as securing five packs, you need to complete five objectives. Here is what you need to do to complete each one.
Major League Starter
Requirements:
- Play 5 matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode while having a minimum of 1 MLS Player in your starting 11.
Reward:
- 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack
Build Up Play
Requirements:
- Assist 3 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Live Events).
Reward:
- 75+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
Goals Win Games
Requirements:
- Score 6 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Live Events) using a Player from the USA.
Reward:
- 78+ Rare Gold Player Pack
Win 4
Requirements:
- Win 4 matches in Rivals (or Rush).
Reward:
- 78+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
Win 8
Requirements:
- Win 8 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush).
Reward:
- 80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
After completing these five challenges, you will earn the great Darlington Nagbe Cornerstones card and five packs.
