The players' approach to their builds has completely changed since the introduction of Archetypes in FC 26 Clubs mode. Finding the perfect goalkeeper setup is essential for controlling your box and maintaining clean sheets, since there are now more PlayStyles, PlayStyles+, and stat priorities than ever before.
Whether you prefer to be an agile shot stopper, a bold sweeper keeper, or an aerial dominator, the goal remains the same: shut down the opposition attacks. In this guide, we compiled a list of the best goalkeeper builds in FC 26 Clubs, tailored to different play styles.
FC 26 Clubs' Best Goalkeeper Builds
Here are the best goalkeeper builds in FC 26 Clubs:
Shot Stopper Build
This build offers players the strength, agility, and quick reflexes required to be a dependable all-arounder in goal. It’s the go-to meta GK setup in FC 26 Clubs.
Attribute
Details
Position
GK
Archetype
Shot Stopper
Height
6’2”
Weight
176 lbs
PlayStyles
Footwork, Far Reach, Cross Claimer
PlayStyles+
Footwork+, Far Reach+, Cross Claimer+
Specialization
Shot Stopper+
Sweeper Keeper Build
For keepers who want to play aggressively, rush out, and intercept attackers before they can shoot, this build is perfect. The lighter frame increases speed and agility for 1v1s.
Attribute
Details
Position
GK
Archetype
Sweeper Keeper
Height
6’0”
Weight
168 lbs
PlayStyles
Rush Out, Footwork, Far Reach
PlayStyles+
1v1 Close Down+, Far Reach+
Specialization
Sweeper Keeper+
Aerial Dominator Build
The Aerial Dominator setup is suited for players who want to dominate their penalty area and eliminate aerial threats. This tall, commanding GK setup excels during corners and high crosses.
Attribute
Details
Position
GK
Archetype
Shot Stopper
Height
6’6”
Weight
194 lbs
PlayStyles
Cross Claimer, Far Reach, Far Throw
PlayStyles+
Footwork+, Far Reach+
Specialization
Spider
Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!