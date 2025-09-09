With FC 26's release nearby, players' ratings have started to be revealed, including the ratings of special Ultimate Team cards, making their debut in the franchise. Reliable leaks have confirmed the ratings of this brand-new lineup of icons and heroes joining the game, which includes big names.

These additions will surely be loved by fans, as legendary names from both men's and women's football will be making their way into Ultimate Team. It will give many players the chance to play with their childhood favorites.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at the ratings of the new icons and heroes in FC 26.

New Icons Ratings in FC 26

FC 26 is adding 10 new Icons and heroes, with some of the greatest names in the history of football being among them, such as Andrés Iniesta, Oliver Kahn, and Francesco Totti, among many others.

As expected, these cards have fantastic attributes and abilities, and will be among the best in the game at their respective position as soon as the game goes live. It's also likely they will cost a considerable amount of coins in the first few weeks of FC 26.

Here are the fresh additions to the Icons roster:

Andrés Iniesta - 92 OVR ( 83 Pace, 80 Shooting, 91 Passing, 92 Dribbling, 62 Defending, 66 Physicality)

Oliver Kahn - 91 OVR ( 93 Diving, 86 Handling, 70 Kicking, 95 Reflexes, 57 Speed, 89 Positioning)

Zlatan Ibrahimović - 91 OVR ( 84 Pace, 93 Shooting, 82 Passing, 90 Dribbling, 46 Defending, 89 Physicality)

Alex Morgan - 91 OVR ( 93 Pace, 90 Shooting, 80 Passing, 90 Dribbling, 48 Defending, 77 Physicality)

Kross - 90 OVR ( 71 Pace, 82 Shooting, 91 Passing, 86 Dribbling, 76 Defending, 74 Physicality)

Seger - 90 OVR ( 77 Pace, 79 Shooting, 90 Passing, 86 Dribbling, 85 Defending, 80 Physicality)

Francesco Totti – 89 OVR ( 85 Pace, 91 Shooting, 89 Passing, 90 Dribbling, 40 Defending, 75 Physicality)

Jones - 89 OVR ( 80 Pace, 59 Shooting, 74 Passing, 70 Dribbling, 91 Defending, 86 Physicality)

Marcelo - 89 OVR ( 87 Pace, 72 Shooting, 87 Passing, 89 Dribbling, 83 Defending, 76 Physicality)

Chiellini - 88 OVR ( 78 Pace, 55 Shooting, 62 Passing, 63 Dribbling, 92 Defending, 89 Physicality)

Sissi - 86 OVR ( 84 Pace, 88 Shooting, 87 Passing, 86 Dribbling, 41 Defending, 68 Physicality)

Cha Bum Kum - 86 OVR ( 87 Pace, 85 Shooting, 78 Passing, 84 Dribbling, 60 Defending, 83 Physicality)

With an almost flawless passing stat and fluid dribbling, the Barcelona legend joins the all-time greats. Andrés Iniesta is a creative genius with the ability to dictate the pace of the game and also slot out wide if needed. He is arguably the best new Icon card coming to FC 26.

Oliver Kahn, the Bayern Munich icon, will be one of the most dependable goalkeepers in FC 26, especially at the start of the game, where he will be a true difference maker.

Zlatan Ibrahimović is another big name coming to Ultimate Team this year. Well-known for his flair and charm, Zlatan will be a mus thave striker for those who can afford him, due to his outstanding shooting, incredible physical attributes, and graceful dribbling.

Alex Morgan is returning to the game, but this time has an Icon. The USWNT star offers a special combination of strength, dribbling, and pace. Her card looks like one of the most dangerous new forwards in FC 26, and will surely cause defenders nightmares.

New Heroes Ratings in FC 26

Credit: @WeaverFUT

Alongside the Icons, several cult heroes are also confirmed, with names such as Pablo Aimar, Daniele De Rossi, and Ricardo Quaresma being the most noteworthy. These cards possess great attributes, even if not to the level of the new Icons, and will be tremendous additions at the start of FC 26.

Here are the ratings of all the new Heroes in FC 26:

Iván Zamorano - 88 OVR ( 84 Pace, 88 Shooting, 69 Passing, 84 Dribbling, 42 Defending, 83 Physicality)

Laudehr - 88 OVR ( 85 Pace, 79 Shooting, 83 Passing, 85 Dribbling, 82 Defending, 82 Physicality)

Pablo Aimar - 87 OVR ( 84 Pace, 75 Shooting, 87 Passing, 88 Dribbling, 46 Defending, 59 Physicality)

De Rossi - 87 OVR ( 78 Pace, 82 Shooting, 79 Passing, 79 Dribbling, 88 Defending, 87 Physicality)

Michel Salgado - 87 OVR ( 82 Pace, 60 Shooting, 80 Passing, 80 Dribbling, 85 Defending, 87 Physicality)

Necib - 87 OVR ( 84 Pace, 83 Shooting, 87 Passing, 90 Dribbling, 44 Defending, 70 Physicality)

Scott - 85 OVR ( 80 Pace, 78 Shooting, 82 Passing, 78 Dribbling, 82 Defending, 89 Physicality)

Quaresma - 85 OVR ( 86 Pace, 80 Shooting, 84 Passing, 89 Dribbling, 29 Defending, 70 Physicality)

Iván Zamorano is a clinical finisher and is a perfect fit for the traditional striker roles. With a tremendous ability to put the ball on the back of the net. If you have the coins to acquire him at the start of the game, you should go for it.

Laudher is a dynamic winger who combines good defensive contributions with speed and physicality. As for Pablo Aimar, Argentine legend and Leo Messi idol, he has dazzling dribbling and crisp passing, making him a spectacular attacking midfielder to start the game with.