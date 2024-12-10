"Totally Unplayable" - FC 25 Woes Continue on PC as Anger Mounts

Players are becoming increasingly frustrated over the state of FC 25 on PC, with the game continuing to experience severe lag and stutter issues.

Community forums and social media platforms have been inundated with complaints about the current problems facing the PC version of the game, and despite several weeks passing by, there is still no sign of a fix.

FC 25 remains unplayable on PC

When the First Frost Title Update went live earlier this month, there was hope that it would signal the end of the painful experience FC 25 players have been facing on PC.

However, that hope was soon lost as severe lag and stutter continued to make the game unplayable. A separate PC update which is said to have addressed a stability issue was also released, but that too proved unsuccessful.

Credit: EA FC 25 has been a disaster on PC

Understandably, patience levels are beginning to reach their limit for many, and as more time passes by, players are wondering if EA will ever provide a fix.

"So everybody knows it and EA just refused to acknowledge it for 3 weeks and now they are just opting to not fix it?!", one comment said. Another post read: "It's totally unplayable man, it has been weeks, they are not fixing anything!!"

These thoughts were echoed by fellow PC players, including those who haven't been able to enjoy the game at all since purchasing it. "I buy this game to play rivals and any online pc mode is completely unplayable. It’s been like this for weeks. Please fix, I paid for this game and want to actually play it."

Although the lack of action suggests otherwise, EA has confirmed that it is aware and investigating the issues on PC. That's all fair and well, but the longer it takes for some sort of patch to go live, the more players will give up and move on.

As we find ourselves saying far too often, people deserve better after spending their hard-earned money.