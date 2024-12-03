FC 25 Holiday Title Update: Potential Release Date & Patch Notes

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

December is here and Christmas is set to come early for FC 25 fans, with EA expected to release another Holiday Title Update just as we saw in FC 24.

Below, we'll go through everything you need to know about the Holiday Update, including a potential release date and some of the changes EA could make!

EA has revealed that a Holiday Title Update will be released for FC 25 this month, introducing a host of major changes, enhancements, and fixes.

While an official release date is yet to be announced, EA confirmed the Title Update would arrive before the Holiday period, suggesting it could drop very soon.

Credit: EA FC 25 Live Updates

The FC 24 Holiday Title Update was released on December 6, so we could see the FC 25 version release on or around the same date.

Those who played FC 24 will remember that it received its own Holiday Update last year, presenting new ways to play, new star heads, gameplay changes, new animations, and new features based on player feedback. The FC 25 Holiday Title Update is set to be no different as EA looks to refresh and tune features and content across the game.

Although there's currently no information on what changes EA will implement via the Holiday Update, we will likely see tweaks to certain gameplay mechanics and AI behavior, as well as various bug fixes, new face scans, stadiums, and much more.

As stated by EA, the Holiday Title Update is intended to bring a fresh feeling to the game, so players can expect a pretty comprehensive patch notes list when it surfaces. This will no doubt be music to the ears of PC players, who have been unable to enjoy FC 25 for over two weeks due to severe lag and stutter issues.

What changes would you like to see in the FC 25 Holiday Title Update? Let us know in the comments below!