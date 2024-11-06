FC 25 - TOTW 8 Reveal Leaves Fans Disappointed

The FC 25 TOTW 8 has been revealed, and while it includes some great cards, it's still an incredibly subpar TOTW squad, that lefts fans quite dissapointed.

Gyokeres, who is coming off a hat-trick versus Manchester City that has probably reserved him a place in TOTW 9, headlines TOTW 8. Diani and Kundananji are the other two highlight cards of this TOTW squad.

Without further ado, let's find out who made TOTW 8.

FC 25 TOTW 8

The FC 25 TOTW 8 has already arrived at Ultimate Team, introducing a handful of god cards, and many mediocre ones.

While the TOTW requirements have changed, with TOTW cards now having a minimum of 83 OVR, TOTW 8 cards aren't necessarily great, or even the best TOTW cards of the past month.

Credit: EA Sports FC

There are some great cards in the promo, with Gyokeres, Diani, Kundananji, Solanke, and Dani Olmo, being cards every player would want to add to their squad.

However, apart from these five players, all the remaining cards are far from being meta cards, or even useful at this point in the game. At least most of these cards will be great fodder for SBCs, such as the Trailblazers Musiala SBC or the Liga F POTM Alexia Putellas SBC.

Most TOTW 8 cards will be quite affordable, with Gyokeres, Diani, Kundananji, Solanke, and Dani Olmo being the exception to the rule, as they cost a substantial amount of coins.

You can take a look at all the FC 25 TOTW 8 players below.

All FC 25 TOTW 8

Here are all the FC 25 TOTW 8 players:

89 OVR Diani

87 OVR Gyökeres

86 OVR Kerkez

86 OVR Lawrence

86 OVR Kundananji

86 OVR Olmo

86 OVR Ona Batlle

85 OVR Kubo

85 OVR Solanke

85 OVR Frattesi

84 OVR Beier

83 OVR Wilson

83 OVR Perrin

83 OVR Delprato

83 OVR Erras

83 OVR Hato

83 OVR Kleindienst

83 OVR Aholou

83 OVR Bayo

83 OVR Coronel

83 OVR Salvesen

83 OVR Ndao

83 OVR Kvistgaarden

As mentioned above, TOTW 8 is far from being a great TOTW, as most cards are nothing to write home about. However, Gyökeres and Diani are two cards to consider adding to your squad if you have the coins to do so.

These two cards have great attributes and PlayStyles are great, and can significantly boost your squad for the upcoming FUT Champions. So make sure to at least take a look at their cards.

What do you think about TOTW 8? Is there any player from this TOTW squad you want to get your hands on? Let us know in the comments!