FC 25 - How To Complete Liga F POTM Alexia Putellas SBC, Costs & Solution

After the arrival of an ocean of content from the Trailblazers promo, EA Sports FC has just introduced the Liga F POTM Alexia Putellas SBC, adding yet another fantastic POTM card to FC 25.

This SBC allows players to earn an amazing card of the Barcelona star, which possesses some astonishing attributes, that make it one of the most meta cards in FC 25.

Without further ado, let's find out the cheapest way to complete the Liga F POTM Alexia Putellas SBC.

Liga F POTM Alexia Putellas SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, the Liga F POTM Alexia Putellas SBC has just arrived at FC 25, with the card having some fantastic attributes, such as 83 pace, 90 shooting, 91 passing, and 92 dribbling.

This card possesses the Tiki Taka+, Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Technical, Flair, and First Touch PlayStyles. As for roles, it has the Playmaker++ and Shadow Striker+ roles.

With incredible attributes, great PlayStyles, and many roles, this card is easily one of the best central midfielders in FC 25. It would be a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

To get their hands on this fantastic card, and earn many packs in the process, players need to submit fourteen squads.

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Spain

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Mega Pack

After submitting the fourteen squads, players will earn the fantastic Liga F POTM Alexia Putellas card, as well as fourteen packs.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 1.5 million coins, which is incredibly expensive. However, this is also one of the best cards in the game, so the price is somewhat understandable.