FC 25 - How to Complete End of an Era Morgan SBC, Costs & Solution

Alex Morgan is one of the best women's football players the world has ever seen, and to honor Morgan's gigantic legacy, EA Sports FC introduced the FC 25 End of an Era Morgan SBC.

This card has some astonishing attributes and is among the best strikers in the game, perhaps even among the most meta cards in FC 25. The PlayStyles and roles this card possesses are also great and make it a must-have card for players with an NWSL squad.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this SBC.

End of an Era Morgan SBC Cheapest Solution

The End of an Era Morgan SBC card has some incredible attributes, with 85 pace, 90 shooting, 89 dribbling, 81 passing, and 77 physicality.

These attributes make Morgan deadly on goal, capable of outpacing most center-backs, and the 89 dibbling makes it easy to dribble past opponents, create space, and never lose control of the ball.

This card also has great PlayStyles, with Finesse Shot+, Flair, First Touch, Trivela, and Aerial. It has the Target Forward+ and the Poacher++ roles, which take this card to another level.

Players need to submit five squads to earn this astonishing card and some great packs.

United States

Requirements:

United States Player: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

After submitting the five squads, players can claim this spectacular End of an Era Morgan SBC card and five packs. Adding this fantastic card to their squads will cost players around 348k coins.

This is an incredibly expensive SBC, but since this is an End of an Era card, which possesses great attributes, PlayStyles, and many roles, the price is appropriate.