FC 25 Title Update 4 Welcomes Major Gameplay Fixes & More

EA has released the second major Title Update for FC 25, overseeing a number of important patches and gameplay adjustments.

While it enjoyed a somewhat smoother launch than its predecessor, FC 25 has been unable to escape annoying bugs, glitches, and other technical issues of its own. However, EA is improving the game each month and it has just got even better!

FC 25 Title Update 4 is available across all platforms, and it has become the second-biggest update of the game's cycle so far.

Title Update 3 introduced a host of fixes and changes across Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Clubs, and more in October, but EA isn't letting up as attempts are made to improve the overall FC 25 experience even further.

Credit: EA FC 25

The latest update once again sees enhancements to the aforementioned modes, in addition to general gameplay, audio, and visual aspects of the game.

Here are the full patch notes for Title Update 4:

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Updated AI attacking player logic when determining if a forward run should be made following a pass.

AI Defensive Midfielders in the Holding Role can now position themselves further up the pitch.

Updated defender logic when determining which foot to use when making a slide tackle.

During Rush penalty shootouts, inactive players will stand at the halfway line in shootout order.

Addressed the following issues:

Player substitutions did not always occur at the earliest possible opportunity.

Addressed instances of the defensive line pushing up the pitch too quickly in scenarios where the attacking team passes back to midfield from the final third.

The Heel To Ball Roll Skill Move was not always performed when requested.

Sometimes, ground crosses could have sent the ball too far ahead of the intended receiver.

After performing a Skill Move, dribbling could have become less responsive in certain situations.

Following a pass that became a loose ball, an incorrect auto switch to the initially intended pass receiver could have occurred.

Addressed instances of Directed runs not functioning or triggering as intended.

Improved goalkeeper logic when considering in which area of the pitch to push the ball to when making a deflection save.

Updated AI player position logic when defending in Rush under a blue card.

In some cases, incorrect player animations could have occurred when attempting to control the ball.

In rare situations, the ball could have moved as if it received a touch from the player before the player had control of the ball.

Addressed instances of the ball passing through players unintentionally.

Addressed instances of an incorrect auto switch occurring following a slide tackle from the defender.

The passing Trainer UI could have been visible during Training Center penalty kicks.

In Rush matches, all players could have triggered a Partial Team Press instead of Captains.

The penalty kick countdown UI did not display during Rush penalties.

Improved referee foul logic in situations where a rushing goalkeeper made contact with the ball before the attacking player.

Improved referee foul logic in situations where a foul occurred near the edge of the box.

The defensive line height did not always save when edited in Team Management.

The defender could have sometimes taken too long to get up after a slide tackle.

Sometimes, a cross could have occurred instead of a requested lob pass.

On occasion, a pass could have occurred before the user was done requesting a specific amount of power for it.

A cross could have been unintentionally performed instead of a requested ground pass in some situations.

Addressed instances of running animations not playing correctly.

Sometimes, goalkeepers could have attempted a deflection save on a ball that was going out of bounds, instead of catching it.

Improved some goalkeeper animations following a save.

In some scenarios, the CPU AI’s defenders did not mark the ball carrier appropriately.

Sometimes, an unintended player was selected as a throw-in taker after skipping nonplayable scenes.

Credit: EA FC 25

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

The Evolutions arrow indicator UI elements could have displayed incorrectly.

After selling an Item from the Club on the Transfer Market, a duplicate version of the Item could have incorrectly had the Send To SBC Storage option instead of Send To Club.

Addressed some stability issues that could have occurred while navigating Evolutions.

Player Item portraits could have sometimes appeared misaligned with the rest of the Player Item.

Sometimes, Objectives tabs did not display correctly.

Increased Chemistry Style UI indicator size on Squad screen.

SBC Storage search filters could have reset after adding a Player Item.

Adjusted the timing of the Player Roles overlay during matches.

Some positions were not displayed in Ultimate Draft activity maps.

Sometimes, two of the same Player Item could have appeared in a Pack as a visual issue only.

The camera focus could not be changed during gameplay in Rush.

Moments Challenges did not always have correct in-game lighting.

In Team Management, incorrect Roles could have displayed for some positions.

Some leagues were unintentionally missing from the default Transfer Marker filter selection.

Players could have appeared blurry during kit selection in Rush.

On rare occasions in Moments, Trophies could have appeared in the center of the pitch during matches.

Sometimes, the suggested tactics menu was incorrectly displayed in Ultimate Draft.

[Switch Only] EA connect could have appeared during the match.

[Switch Only] The FC Points tab was unavailable in the Store after toggling Airplane Mode.

Clubs

Addressed the following issues:

The priorities set for AI teammates could have reset when exiting Clubs.

Incorrect match results could have been shown on the post-match screen.

Changing Attribute Presets after a match could have resulted in incorrect Skill Point allocation.

Some Match Lobby UI elements were functioning incorrectly.

The Avatar portrait was not always matching the Avatar’s customization.

Addressed instances of kit clashes occurring.

Body and Position Attributes allocated during creation could have slightly changed when saving the Avatar.

Some AI teammate customization options did not save.

An incorrect league appeared in Club Transfer Search.

An incorrect message could have displayed when searching for a match.

Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred when matchmaking and after finishing a match.

The Club Ball was not being used in matches when selected.

Player names were not centered when viewing the lobby if cross-play was disabled.

When a goalkeeper was selected as Captain, the keeper could have acted as the default corner taker.

Incorrect Squads could have displayed during Rush pre-match scenes.

Improved clarity of default Rush kits.

Accepting a party invite while viewing a player on the Pro Leaderboard could have resulted in the lobby screen loading without all UI and background elements.

Addressed an instance of Rush party invitations not being acceptable in Rush.

The crowd could have waved default flags instead of the Club’s flag.

When editing body types, the reset button callout did not function as intended.

When using the Pro Camera, the communication UI elements could have overlapped with other UI elements.

Credit: EA FC 25

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

A stability issue could have occurred if some save file names were the same.

EA connect could have appeared during matches.

In Manager Career, addressed some instances of irrelevant and incorrect questions being asked by interviewers.

Addressed instances where some objectives progress was not counting towards completion in Player Career.

In Manager Career, some youth players could have been signed by unintended teams.

In Player Career, the Virtual Pro was not always able to attend pre-match training.

An incorrect error message could have appeared when loading a Career Mode save file.

After recalling a Youth Scout, it was not always possible to hire more scouts.

Addressed instances of incorrect dialogue options when communicating with players.

Player growth indicators were showing incorrect colors in the Squad Hub.

In Player Career, the hold to select button callout was appearing for activities before requirements were met.

Improved menu and UI transitions.

Addressed instances of social media posts not displaying as intended.

Increased the minimum height of the youth goalkeepers in a Manager Career.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits, stadium, celebrations, scenes, messages, button callouts, badges, gloves, balls, banners, flags, boots, ad boards, hair, trophies, audio, and commentary.

Addressed the following issues:

[PC Only] Mouse input could have sometimes interfered with controller input and displayed the mouse cursor on screen.

[PC Only] When using a controller, the options to skip intro and watch the full intro displayed the same button callout.

The compare players UI in Kick Off did not always display correctly.

The progress bar for the Season Pass did not always accurately reflect progress, this was a visual issue only.

In certain situations, after selecting ready in Kick Off, the title would not progress to team selection.

Blue cards were not showing up in match events in Kick-Off Rush.

[PS4/XB1/Switch Only] The Orbit camera was not available in Rush replays.

Addressed some visual issues with the score shown in Skill Games.

Addressed stability issues when using the Rewind functionality.

An incorrect player could be shown in the score update after scoring in Kick Off.

The Quick Tactics menu did not display for the away team in Tournaments.

The final replay of a penalty shootout was not skippable.

Addressed instances of hair not displaying as intended.

Addressed instances of placeholder text and incorrect UI elements.

Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred.

Credit: EA FC 25

And there we have it, all of the fixes and changes included in FC 25 Title Update 4. It's refreshing to see such an extensive list and good to know EA is serious when it comes to addressing many of the issues within the game.

Are you happy with the latest FC 25 Title Update? Let us know in the comments section below!