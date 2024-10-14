FC 25 - Title Update 3 Introduces Huge Gameplay Changes

The FC 25 Title Update 3 is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One very soon, and it brings some massive changes, patching gameplay bugs, addressing Ultimate Team issues, making changes to Career Mode, and much more.

This Title Update is also expected to arrive at current-gen platforms, bringing the changes fans were desperate for, such as nerfing the 5 at the back formation, nerfing trivelas, and reducing the accuracy of lobbed through passes.

So let's find out everything about this patch!

Goodbye 5 at the Back!

Title Update 3 brings one of the most requested changes in the EA FC community, the nerf of the 5 at the back formation.

This formation has been dominating EA FC 25, as it's tough to score against, and allows players to mask their defensive weaknesses. It's a formation players face regularly in Ultimate Team, be it on Rivals or Fut Champions.

Because of that, EA Sports FC developers, "Greatly increased the width of the defensive line for 5 defender formations", which will make it much easier to find gaps in the defense.

Another chance that directly impacts the 5 at the back formation is the improvement of AI decision-making when it comes to making runs into open space. The AI frequency of attacking runs has also been increased, which means players will attack open spaces more often.

All of these changes are a huge nerf to the 5 at the back formation. The days of playing a 5 at the back, only covering the passing lanes, and waiting for opponents to make a bad pass to launch a counter-attack and score an easy goal, have finally come to an end.

The Trivela Era has Come to an End

Just like the 5 at the back formation, trivelas have been significantly nerfed, with their accuracy being massively reduced.

Everyone has faced a player that just spammed trivelas, and scored some of the most ridiculous goals known to mankind. Thankfully, that is now gone, and FC 25 also becomes a slightly more realistic game due to this change.

It's true that against 5 at the back formations, trivelas were many times the only way to score. In that sense, the mechanic was a necessary evil. However, with the players attacking AI being improved, and the 5 at the back formation nerfed, there is no need for trivelas to be as accurate as they were.

Defending is Now Harder

As mentioned above, the attacking AI has been improved in a plethora of ways, which makes defending slightly harder.

This is a great change, as it makes defending much more skill-based, with players who time their tackles well and make good defensive reads being rewarded for that.

Defending is one of the only features where you can see the skill gap between players, so the less AI impacts it the better.

Players who rely too much on AI to defend will now have a harder time, while proactive players, who try to predict their opponent's next move, cut passing lanes, and pressure the ball carrier, will be rewarded for that.

Defense in FC 25 will still be heavily impacted by AI, but it's good to see that a player's skill will now have more impact on that side of the game.

Passing was Strangely Nerfed

While most of the changes in this Title Update fix many of the issues the community had been complaining about and improve the gameplay, nerfing passing is a strange decision.

Passing is anything but accurate in FC 25, so nerfing driven passes, which was the only reliable type of pass in the game, doesn't make sense.

Buffing other types of passes would make more sense, as now, the only reliable type of pass players had is gone. This will make passing even harder than it already is, which isn't optimal, to say the least.

But in general, Title Update 3 introduces some very much-needed changes, to FC 25, especially on the gameplay side. You can check all the changes coming to olf-gen platforms in Title Update 3 here.

As mentioned above, these changes are expected to also come to current-gen platforms soon.