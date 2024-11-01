EA Sports FC can't stop adding exciting content to the game, after introducing the Trailblazers Team 2, and Trailblazers Musiala SBC, it now added the Trailblazers Nuno Tavares Objective.

This objective allows players to earn a good Trailblazers Nuno Tavares card, as well as some packs, and season points, which can help players progress in the Season 2 path.

So let's find out how to complete the Trailblazers Nuno Tavares Objective.

FC 25 Trailblazers Nuno Tavares Objective Guide

The Trailblazers Nuno Tavares card has some great attributes, with 90 pace, 84 physicality, 84 defending, 83 dribbling, and 80 passing. It possesses the Rapid+, Quick Step, Long Throw, Flair, Anticipate, and Whipped Pass PlayStyles.

As for roles, the Trailblazers Nuno Tavares card has the Falseback+, Attacking Wingback+, Fullback++, and Wide Playmaker+ roles.

To earn this card, as well as four packs, and 500 season points, players will need to complete four challenges.

Crossing Maestro

Requirements:

Assist 3 goals with a cross in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Reward:

75+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Portu-GOAL

Requirements:

Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using a player from Portugal.

Reward:

75+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Play 10

Requirements:

Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least 4 players from Serie A Enilive in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 6

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least 4 players from Serie A Enilive in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 SP

After completing all four of the required challenges, players will be able to redeem the 85 OVR Trailblazers Nuno Tavares card and add it to their Ultimate Team club. Players will also earn four packs and 500 season points in the process.

