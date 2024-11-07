FC 25 - All Centurions Team 1 Cards Leaked

All of the FC 25 Centurions Team 1 cards have been leaked, with the reliable EA Sports FC leaker Fut Sheriff revealing all the cards the promo will introduce.

Some of the players coming in Team 1 were part of last year's Centurions promo, which left some fans disappointed, as they were expecting some unique content from the promo.

However, what matters is that most of the Centurions Team 1 cards have astonishing attributes and great PlayStyles. Many of the cards will be among the most meta cards in FC 25 and cost an exorbitant price.

FC 25 Centurions Team 1

The FC 25 Centurions promo will introduce two Team 1 versions. One version is called Centurions Team 1 and is composed of active players, while the other is named Centurions Icon Team 1, and as the name indicates, is made up of Icon players.

FC 25 Centurions Team 1

The Centurions Team 1 is composed of 23 cards, while the Centurions Icon Team 1 is made up of only 12 cards. Rodri, Hansen, and Son headlined the Centurions Team 1, while the Centurions Icons Team 1 is led by Ribery and Foudy.

There are spectacular cards on both teams, but the Centurions Icons Team 1 is slightly better, as it only contains 88+ OVR cards, which possess some incredible attributes.

When we take into consideration both teams, there are a few cards that quickly stand out. Rodri, Ribery, Son, Foudy, Campbell, Laudrup, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Nedved, Hansen, and Rafael Leao, are all cards players will want to get their hands on.

While the attributes on these cards aren't official, we don't expect them to vary that much, so we can safely say they will have astonishing attributes and incredible PlayStyles+.

FC 25 Centurions Icons Team 1

Centurions Rafael Leao, Ribery, and Hansen will be among the best wingers in FC 25 as soon as they arrive at the game. The same can be said about Ruud van Nistelrooy and Son, who will be among the most deadly strikers in the game.

Rodri stands out as the best defensive midfielder in the promo, while Laudrup's astonishing stats make him the best attacking midfielder in Team 1, and one of the best in FC 25.

Most cards of the FC 25 Centurions Team 1 are expected to cost quite a lot of coins, after all, the goal of these promos is to make you open packs and introduce new content of course.

If you're a no-money-spent player, then good luck getting one of the best cards in the promo, and good luck when you face them on the upcoming FUT champions. Playing against these Centurions cards will certainly be a one-of-a-kind experience.

All Centurions Team 1 Players

Here are all the Centurions Team 1 players, according to the leaks, and their expected ratings:

92 OVR Foudy

92 OVR Ribéry

92 OVR Rodri

92 OVR Hansen

91 OVR Laudrup

91 OVR van Nistelrooy

91 OVR Van Der Sar

91 OVR Schweinsteiger

90 OVR Beckham

90 OVR Nedvěd

90 OVR Campbell

90 OVR Donnarumma

89 OVR Veron

89 OVR Son

89 OVR Modrić

89 OVR Zambrotta

89 OVR Renard

88 OVR Crespo

88 OVR Rafael Leao

88 OVR Sinclair

88 OVR Bruno Fernandes

87 OVR Muller

87 OVR Tah

87 OVR Schuller

86 OVR Jesus Navas

86 OVR McCabe

85 OVR Koke

85 OVR Gerard Moreno

85 OVR Lobotka

85 OVR Mancini

84 OVR Danso

84 OVR McKennie

84 OVR Can

84 OVR Bard

84 OVR Arnau Martinez

