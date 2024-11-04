FC 25 - Centurions Team 1 Leaks Reveal Incredible Cards

The FC 25 Centurions Team 1 has been leaked, with most Icon players that are coming in the promo being revealed.

As expected, Team 1 will introduce a plethora of great cards, with some of the best Icon cards in the game being in it. Team 1 will provide players with the chance to upgrade their Ultimate Team squad significantly.

Without further ado, let's find out which players are coming in FC 25 Centurions Team 1, according to the leakers.

FC 25 Centurions Team 1 Leaked

Reliable EA Sports FC leakers Donk and Fut Sheriff have revealed all of the Icon players coming on Centurions Team 1.

Credit: @AsyFutTrader & @Fut_scoreboard & @WetDesignFUT

According to the leaks, Centurions Team 1 will be headlined by Foudy, Van Nistelrooy, and Ribéry. However, other legends of the game, such as Van Der Sar, Schweinsteiger, and Nedvěd, are expected to be a part of the promo.

But Icons aren't the only type of cards the Centurions promo will introduce, as current stars of the game are also expected to be included in the promo.

The Centurions promo honors players who played more than 100 games for their clubs, and there are a handful of active players who have done that, with some being world-class players.

All FC 25 Centurions Team 1 Leaked Players

As mentioned above, all the Centurions Team 1 Icons have been leaked, here are all of them:

91 OVR Foudy

90 OVR van Nistelrooy

89 OVR Nedvěd

89 OVR Van Der Sar

89 OVR Schweinsteiger

89 OVR Laudrup

89 OVR Ribéry

88 OVR Campbell

88 OVR Crespo

88 OVR Zambrotta

87 OVR Veron

These cards are expected to have some great attributes and PlayStyles. If that ends up being the case, then the Centurions promo has a great chance of dethroning the Trailblazers promo, as the best promo of FC 25 so far.

According to many leakers, the remaining Centurions Team 1 cards will be leaked soon, and we will make sure to update this article as soon as that happens.