fc-25-best-young-goalkeepers-in-career-mode

Who are the best young goalkeepers in FC 25's Career Mode? Scouting young players, developing them, and selling them for higher fees is a true managerial success.

It’s difficult to find a goalkeeper in the real football world, and EA Sports' new title is no exception. Compared to other positions, goalkeepers develop a bit slower, as everyone tends to focus more on outfield players. Here are the young goalkeepers who will make your job much easier in Manager Mode.

Best Young Goalkeepers in FC 25

To be considered a young goalkeeper, we will only review players aged 22 and under in FC 25's Career Mode. While age isn’t a major factor in goalkeeping performance, investing in this age range is more logical if you aim to make large sales in future seasons.

Lucas Chevalier

Lucas Chevalier stands out as one of the best young goalkeepers in FC 25. Currently playing for LOSC Lille, he is 1.89 m tall and meets all the requirements for a top goalkeeper, boasting an overall rating of 80. And he’s only 22 years old.

Best Foot: Right

Skill Moves: 1 Star

Guillaume Restes

Guillaume Restes emerged from the Toulouse youth team and is now attracting the attention of larger clubs by showcasing his talents in the first team. With a rating of 78 in the game, he has a promising future ahead as one of the best FC 25 wonderkids at just 19 years old.

Best Foot: Left

Skill Moves: 1 Star

Filip Jörgensen

Filip Jörgensen, who Chelsea has invested a significant transfer fee in, is 22 years old and has an overall rating of 77 in the game. Standing at 1.90 m with strong reflexes, he is a standout candidate with great potential. You can further develop him over a few seasons and sell him for a much higher fee, or you can keep him in your squad for many years to come.

Best Foot: Right

Skill Moves: 1 Star

Bart Verbruggen

Bart Verbruggen received his training in the Netherlands and Belgium and now continues his career with English Premier League team Brighton. This 1.94 m tall giant goalkeeper has an overall rating of 76 in the game. His most distinguishing feature is his remarkable speed for someone of his height.

Best Foot: Right

Skill Moves: 1 Star

Maarten Vandevoordt

Maarten Vandevoordt is only 22 years old and was transferred for an amount that reflects his promising future in real life. Currently playing for RB Leipzig, he has a game rating of 75. You can add this 1.92 m tall goalkeeper to your squad and develop him for a very affordable fee due to his low rating.

Best Foot: Right

Skill Moves: 1 Star

That's all for now the best young goalkeepers in FC 25's career mode. Don't forget to revisit this article later for future updates. If you want more, you can take a look at our FC 25 Best Young Left Backs in Career Mode guide.