FC 24 How To Complete FUTTIES Premium Raúl Jiménez SBC, Costs & Solution

The FUTTIES content doesn't stop coming, as EA Sports FC just released the FC 24 FUTTIES Premium Raúl Jiménez SBC, which introduces an exciting card of the iconic Mexican striker.

This card possesses some great attributes and PlayStyles, making it a good addition to most Ultimate Team squads, especially if you have a Premier League or Mexican team.

FUTTIES Premium Raúl Jiménez SBC Cheapest Solutions

The FUTTIES Premium Raúl Jiménez SBC card possesses some impressive attributes, such as 95 shooting, 94 physical, 92 dribbling, 91 pace, 90 passing, four-star skill moves, and five-star weak foot.

This card also has some good PlayStyles, like Finesse Shot+, Technical+, Acrobatic+, and Aerial+.

To get their hands on this card, players will only need to submit one squad.

Raúl Jiménez

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Raúl Jiménez

Reward:

FUTTIES Premium Raúl Jiménez

After submitting this squad, players will be able to get their hands on this fantastic FUTTIES Premium Raúl Jiménez card and add it to their Ultimate Team, for around 29.8k coins.

