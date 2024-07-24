FC 24 How to complete Dynamic Duos SBC, Costs & Solutions

FUTTIES has taken over Ultimate Team and EA has just released a brand-new concept of SBCs into the game mode, with Dynamic Duos the latest SBC.

Dynamic Duos features two special cards as rewards, with players completing two SBCs to redeem Nigerian Premier League stars, FUTTIES Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu.

Dynamic Duos SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has released a new SBC into Ultimate Team, with Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu, both available as FUTTIES items by completing the Dynamic Duos SBC.

Okocha has been given a 95-rated FUTTIES item with great stats including, 95 pace, 90 shooting, 90 passing, 99 dribbling, 46 defending, and 72 physical.

His SBC will set you back around 100k coins to complete and is a great attacking midfield option.

Jay-Jay Okocha

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Jay-Jay Okocha

Reward:

FUTTIES Hero Okocha

As for his former Nigeria teammate, Nwanko Kanu has also received a 95 OVR FUTTIES card, with some stats that we consider to be just as good, if not better!

Kanu has received, 95 pace, 95 shooting, 90 passing, 97 dribbling, 49 defending, and 91 physical, making for a solid striker or center forward option in Ultimate Team.

To complete the FUTTIES Kanu SBC, you will be spending around 48k coins, which is a good price for a player of his quality.

Kanu

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Kanu

Reward:

FUTTIES Hero Kanu

Once you have completed both squads, you will also receive a Premium Gold Pack as a gesture of good will from EA, although the main prize is adding both FUTTIES Hero Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu to your Ultimate Team, for around 148k coins.

