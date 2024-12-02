Everything About the UFL Game Modes

The launch of UFL is just around the corner, and while many fans are wondering on which platforms the game is available, many others want to know everything about its game modes.

UFL's main game mode is an online PvP mode, similar to EA FC Ultimate Team, but being "fair-to-play". However, that isn't the only game mode, as UFL provides players with many unique ways to experience the game.

So let's find out all the UFL game modes and what makes each one of them unique.

All UFL Game Modes

UFL has a total of four game modes, Online Ranked, Online Casual, Offline Local, and Offline training. However, more game modes are in the works and are expected to arrive at the game soon.

The UFL Online Ranked mode allows you to play against other players using your team, in a match that will count for your division progress. It's the most competitive game mode you have in UFL.

Online Casual is somewhat similar, as it allows you to play online against other players, either alone or Co-op. However, these matches don't count for your division progress, with the mode providing a much more relaxed and fun experience.

Offline Local lets you play against the CPU, controlling one of of 29 teams available. It's very similar to the EA FC 25 kick-off mode, but instead of real teams, you will use a fictional squad created by UFL.

Last but not least, Offline training allows you to practice skill moves, dribbling, and shots. It's a closed arena where you can hone your gameplay and master so tricky mechanics.

Upcoming Game Modes

As mentioned above, UFL is expected to introduce more game modes in the future. The Career mode will be the main one, as was confirmed by UFL developer Designer-Flamingo849 on Reddit.

"We are looking closely into career mode to appear sometime after the release. It's a huge amount of work to make it a great experience, so you shouldn't be expecting it soon, but can re-assure you that we are exploring career options"

UFL Publishing Director, Alexander Bogomolskiy, confirmed those plans to us in an interview. Alexander also talked about other modes that were in development, with some being offline modes.

"We can state it. Currently, we are working on some game modes, meaning we have developers, game designers, UI engineers, and so on, who work on additional game modes."

However, the time frame for the release of these game modes isn't certain. So while it's certain new game modes, including offline modes, will arrive at UFL soon, their exact release is still unknown.