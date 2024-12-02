UFL is one of the most highly anticipated sports games of 2024, as the Cristiano Ronaldo backed title gives football fans something they have been waiting for a long, an alternative to EA FC 25.

However, many fans are wondering on which platforms will UFL be available. Most fans want to know if the game is coming to PC, as that has been one of the biggest questions surrounding the title.

So let's find out where you will be able to play UFL.

All UFL Platforms

UFL launch is just around the corner, and the game will be available for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S. Unfortunately, UFL isn't coming to PC, at least for now.

The plan is to bring the game to PC, as it has a huge player base, but that won't happen at launch. However, you can already wishlist the game on Steam, and if the game gets plenty of wishlists, there is a good chance UFL will arrive on PC soon.

UFL won't be available for old-gen consoles, such as PS4 and Xbox One, which was already expected. All game betas were only available for current-gen consoles, so it would be surprising if the full game was released for old-gen consoles.

Players from other platforms such as Nintendo Switch or Mobile won't have access to the game. While UFL has plans to release on PC, nothing has been announced about Nintendo Switch or a Mobile version.

There is always a chance that changes in the future, and that UFL focus on developing a Nintendo Switch port once they finish working on the PC version. We don't expect that to happen, but you never know.