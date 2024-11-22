EA FC 25 - World Tour Simakan Objective Guide

The World Tour Simakan Objective has arrived at EA FC 25, proving that EA Sports FC can't stop introducing new content to the game.

That's because the FC Pro Live Team 1 and the Boey FC Pro Live SBC have also just landed on Ultimate Team. But the World Tour Simakan card is the only one that can be earned for free.

So let's find out how to complete the World Tour Simakan Objective.

World Tour Simakan Objective Guide

This is not the first nor will it be the last World Tour card to arrive at EA FC 25. However, it's the best one so far, as it possesses some great attributes, such as 83 pace, 76 passing, 78 dribbling, 86 defending, and 86 physical.

It has the Jockey+, Block, Anticipate, Bruiser, and Pinged Pass PlayStyles. These are some of the best defensive PlayStyles you can have in EA FC 25, and they make this card usable, but not quite a meta card.

As for roles, the World Tour Simakan card has the Stopper+, Defender+, Attacking Wingback+, and Ball-Playing Defender++ roles.

To get your hands on this great card, secure four packs, and earn 1000 season points, you need to complete four objectives.

Assist Maestro

Requirements:

Assist 5 goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

75+ Rare Gold Players Pack

500 Season Points

Golazos

Requirements:

Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using a player from ROSHN Saudi League.

Reward:

75+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

World Tour Simakan Objective Rewards

Play 10

Requirements:

Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least 4 players from ROSHN Saudi League in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 Season Points

Win 6

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least 4 players from ROSHN Saudi League in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

After completing the four challenges, you will earn the great World Tour Simakan card, four packs, and 1000 Season Points.

What do you think of the World Tour Simakan card? Will you be completing this objective?

Let us know in the comments below!