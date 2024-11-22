EA FC 25 - How To Complete Boey FC Pro Live SBC, Costs & Solution

The FC Pro Live Team 1 has arrived at EA FC 25, bringing with it the Boey FC Pro Live SBC, one of the best right-back cards in the game.

This card has incredible attributes and fantastic PlayStyles, especially for a right-back. Furthermore, this card can receive upgrades that would turn it into an EA FC 25 meta card for a very long time.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the Boey FC Pro Live SBC

EA FC 25 Boey FC Pro Live SBC Cheapest Solution

The Boey FC Pro Live is a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad, as it possesses some fantastic attributes, such as 88 pace, 85 dribbling, 86 defending, and 86 physical.

This card has the Technical+, Intercept, Jockey, Relentless, and Whipped Pass PlayStyles. These PlayStyles make Boey FC Pro Live a defensive monster, while also giving him the ability to impact the final third of the field.

As for roles, this card has the Wingback+, Fullback+, and Attacking Wingback++ roles. These are some of the best roles you could ask for a right-back.

To complete this SBC and secure this fantastic card, which can get even better with the upgrades, you need to submit five squads.

FC Bayern München

Requirements:

FC Bayern München Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

FC Bayern München

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

France

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated Squad

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted the five squads, you can claim this amazing Boey FC Pro Live card and five packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this fantastic card to your squad will cost you around 169k coins. This is quite an affordable SBC and it offers a card that can help you significantly improve your squad.

What do you think of the Boey FC Pro Live SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!