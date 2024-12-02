EA FC 25 - How To Complete Wilfried Zaha Thunderstruck SBC, Costs & Solution

After releasing the Patricia Guijarro Liga F POTM SBC, EA Sports FC has now introduced the EA FC 25 Wilfried Zaha Thunderstruck SBC, which allows you to earn a spectacular card of the Olympique Lyon star winger.

This card has incredible attributes, great PlayStyles, and some of the best roles in EA FC 25 for a winger. It's a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads, especially Ligue 1 teams.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the EA FC 25 Wilfried Zaha Thunderstruck SBC.

EA FC 25 Wilfried Zaha Thunderstruck SBC Cheapest Solution

As mentioned above, the EA FC 25 Wilfried Zaha Thunderstruck SBC card has great attributes, possessing 91 pace, 85 shooting, 81 passing, 89 dribbling, and 83 physical.

It has the Quick Step+, Trivela, Technical, Flair, and Trickster PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 25 and are what differentiates this card from other great wingers.

As for roles, the EA FC 25 Wilfried Zaha Thunderstruck SBC card has the Inside Forward++, Wide Midfielder+, Inside Forward+, and Wide Playmaker+ roles.

To complete this SBC and get your hands on this tremendous card, you need to submit three squads.

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 McDonald's Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted the three squads you can claim the fantastic Wilfried Zaha Thunderstruck SBC card and three packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this amazing card to your squad, will cost you around 137k coins. It's an affordable SBC, and while this isn't a meta card, it still provides a great card, especially for Ligue 1 squads.

The Wilfried Zaha Thunderstruck SBC is worth completing, especially if you have a lot of fodder.