EA FC 25 Ultimate Succession Promo - All Players Leaked

Most of the Ultimate Succession promo cards, which are set to arrive at EA FC 25 soon, were leaked!

Just like what happened with the FC Pro Live promo, reliable EA Sports FC leakers have revealed pretty much all the cards the promo will introduce, and the promo hasn't even been officially announced.

The Ultimate Succession promo will bring fantastic cards and many of them will be considered meta cards.

EA FC 25 Ultimate Succession Promo Leaked Players

The Ultimate Succession promo has all the ingredients to be one of the best EA FC 25 promos. It has incredible cards and there is a good chance this is a Dynamic Duo promo.

Most of the Ultimate Succession promo players will be a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad and can help you reach your desired win total in FUT Champions.

Credit: @fifa_romania and @fc25leaks

Here are all the leaked Ultimate Succession promo players.

92 OVR Messi

92 OVR Rivaldo

90 OVR Steven Gerrard

89 OVR Kobel

88 OVR Yamal

88 OVR Bacha

88 OVR Sandro Tonali

88 OVR Kimmich

88 OVR Akanji

88 OVR James Milner

87 OVR Nico Schlotterbeck

87 OVR Marcus Thuram

87 OVR Palhinha

87 OVR Marquinhos

87 OVR Le Sommer

86 OVR Jorginho

86 OVR Burki

There are plenty of great cards but Messi, Rivaldo, and Yamal are arguably the best ones. These three cards are expected to have astonishing attributes and PlayStyles, which will put them among the best in EA FC 25.

However, cards such as Tonali, Steven Gerrard, Bacha, and Palhinha, are also expected to have incredible attributes. So you will have plenty of great cards to choose from.

It's worth noting that these aren't the final ratings and there is a chance they change, even if just slightly. However, these leakers have been reliable so far and we don't expect the official ratings to look much different.

We will update this article with any new information regarding the Ultimate Succession as soon as it's available. So make sure to bookmark it.