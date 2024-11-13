EA FC 25 TOTW 9 Revealed - The Best TOTW in Recent Memory

The EA FC 25 TOTW 9 has finally been revealed, and as the leaks had predicted it has some fantastic cards, making it the best TOTW squad in quite a while.

Previous TOTW squads were lacking in star power, having few players that were considered FC 25 meta cards. Fortunately, that isn't the case for TOTW 9, which is headlined by Jude Bellingham and Mohamed Salah.

Without further ado, let's find out all the great cards TOTW 9 has brought to Ultimate Team.

EA FC 25 TOTW 9

The EA FC 25 TOTW 9 has just arrived at Ultimate Team, introducing some amazing cards that players can acquire in packs or on the transfer market.

As mentioned above, the EA FC 25 TOTW 9 is headlined by Jude Bellingham and Mohamed Salah, who are, by far, the two best cards in the promo. However, there are many other great cards, such as Katoto, Lavelle, Hemp, and Joao Pedro, that would be a great addition to any squad in FC 25.

While previous TOTW squads were full of fodder cards, and finding a handful of great cards was incredibly hard, TOTW 9 gives you plenty to choose from. It has fantastic cards from the top five leagues, but also includes great players from the Turkish Süper Lig or the Liga Portugal.

The best cards from the TOTW 9 are quite expensive, making it very unlikely you will be able to get your hands on the inform Bellingham and Salah card anytime soon if you are a no-money-spent player.

All EA FC 25 TOTW 9 Cards

Here are all the spectacular EA FC 25 TOTW 9 cards.

91 OVR Jude Bellingham

90 OVR Mohamed Salah

89 OVR Katoto

88 OVR Rose Lavelle

87 OVR Lauren Hemp

86 OVR Joao Pedro

86 OVR Gabriele Zappa

86 OVR Ángel Di María

86 OVR Laura Freigang

86 OVR Lee Kang-In

85 OVR Marc Cucurella

84 OVR Allan Saint-Maximin

84 OVR Lee Kang-In

84 OVR Igor Zubeldia

84 OVR Moise Kean

83 OVR Ekitike

83 OVR Leon

83 OVR Friedrich

83 OVR Saibari

83 OVR Dolberg

83 OVR Tanganga

83 OVR Poku

83 OVR Milanovic

83 OVR Fanne Dabo

What do you think about TOTW 9? Is this the best TOTW of FC 25? Let us know in the comments!