EA FC 25 TOTW 13 Revealed - A Fantastic Squad

The EA FC 25 TOTW 13 was officially revealed, just a few hours after all the players had been leaked! This is one of the best TOTW squads released so far, with plenty of world-class players and many great all-around cards.

As the leaks had revealed, Griezmann and Musiala headline the promo, having incredible attributes and great PlayStyles. These two cards can compete with the best cards in the Ultimate Succession or Thunderstruck promo.

But the TOTW 13 squad has plenty of other great cards, so let's find out all the TOTW 13 cards.

EA FC 25 TOTW 13

TOTW 13 has arrived at Ultimate Team and introduced some great cards. While Griezmann and Musiala are the two best cards in the promo, Cole Palmer, Cancelo, Levels, and David are players everyone will want to get their hands on.

Credit: EA Sports FC

Even the TOTW 13 fodder cards possess solid attributes and can be decent additions to some squads. Despite that, there are still a few that are only useful for SBCs at this point in the game.

It's a TOTW squad that has many players who can help you upgrade your team for FUT Champions. Some will enter straight into your starting eleven, while others are fantastic super subs.

All EA FC 25 TOTW 13 Cards

Here are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 13 cards.