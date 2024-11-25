Domestic football has returned following the international break, setting up what is set to be another magnificent TOTW drop in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

The eleventh Team of the Week installment is on the way, giving players a chance to pack some more incredible inform cards as they look to bolster their squad, but who could be included? Let's take a look!

FC 25 TOTW 11 Predictions

Although the international break isn't everyone's cup of tea, it provided a fantastic lineup for TOTW 10, which featured the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, and Patri Guijarro.

The focus returned to club action for the Men over the weekend, however, and as always, there were some standout performances around the world as more stars look to stamp down a place in Team of the Week 11.

FC 25 TOTW

With that said, we've predicted five players who could be in contention to make the upcoming TOTW below!

James Maddison - Tottenham Hotspur

Pep Guardiola may have signed a new deal but it was the same old troubles for Manchester City, who were dealt their fifth straight defeat in all competitions at the hands of Spurs. James Maddison played an instrumental role, scoring twice in just a matter of minutes to kickstart what was an impressive team performance against the champions.

Matheus Cunha - Wolves

It's been an underwhelming start to the campaign for Wolves, but Matheus Cunha and his teammates put on a show away at Fulham to secure their second league win of the season. Cunha scored twice and provided an assist to make him a strong contender for TOTW 11.

Oguz Aydın - Fenerbahce

Another player who scored two goals and set up another is Fenerbahce's Oguz Aydın, who was one of four different goalscorers in an emphatic 6-2 win over Kayserispor.

Clara Mateo - Paris FC

We end our TOTW 11 predictions with two hat-trick heroes, starting with Paris FC's Clara Mateo. The France international meant business, securing her hat-trick in the first half against FC Fleury 91 in the Premiere Ligue.

Ayoub El Kaabi - Olympiacos

Last but not least we have fellow hat-trick hero, Ayoub El Kaabi. It was an intriguing top-of-the-table encounter as Olympiacos took on AEK Athens in the Greek Super League, but El Kaabi ensured the home side came out on top by scoring three of the four Olympiacos goals.

That brings us to the end of our FC 25 Team of the Week 11 predictions. Do you agree with our selections, and who else would you like to see make the final cut? Let us know in the comments section below!