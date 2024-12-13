EA FC 25 - How To Complete Nani End of an Era SBC, Costs & Solution

The EA FC 25 Nani End of an Era SBC has arrived at Ultimate Team, just like the leaks had predicted. It gives you the chance to earn a fantastic card from the Portuguese legend, who announced his retirement from football recently.

This card has spectacular attributes, incredible PlayStyles, and great roles. It's without a doubt a meta card, being one of the best wingers in the game and a great addition to any EA FC 25 squad.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the EA FC 25 Nani End of an Era SBC.

EA FC 25 Nani End of an Era SBC Cheapest Solution

The EA FC 25 Nani End of an Era SBC possess fantastic attributes, having 87 pace, 87 shooting, 88 passing, 90 dribbling, and 85 physicality. It excels at all the key attributes of a great winger in EA FC 25,

It has the Trickster+, Flair, Technical, Trivela, Chip Shot, and Finesse Shot PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 25 and complement the card attributes.

As for roles, the EA FC 25 Nani End of an Era SBC card has the Winger++, Wide Playmaker+, and False 9+.

To complete this SBC and get your hands on this fantastic card, you need to submit four squads.

Portugal

Requirements:

Portugal Player: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Portugal

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

87 Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

After submitting the four squads you can claim the amazing EA FC 25 Nani End of an Era SBC card and four packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this incredible card to your squad will cost you around 200k coins.

