EA FC 25 - Leaks Reveal Four Spectacular SBCs

EA Sports FC leakers have revealed the four next SBCs coming to EA FC 25, and they bring spectacular cards.

Most cards belong to the GlobeTrotters promo, which arrives at Ultimate Team soon. There is also one End of an Era card, it has astonishing attributes and will be a great addition to any EA FC 25 squad.

So let's find out the four SBCs coming to Ultimate Team

Four Fantastic SBCs are coming to EA FC 25

According to reliable leakers, the four SBCs coming to EA FC 25 are GlobeTrotters Debinha, GlobeTrotters Molina, GlobeTrotters Mahrez, and End of an Era Nani.

The End of an Era Nani SBC is by far the best one and will most likely also be the most expensive. It has incredible attributes, with 87 pace, 87 shooting, 88 passing, and 90 dribbling.

Credit: @DonkTrading

GlobeTrotters Debinha comes as a close second, as the Brazilian star card is also impressive. Debinha has 85 pace, 82 shooting, 88 passing, 92 dribbling, and 70 physicality. It's a must-have card if you have an NWSL squad.

The Globetrotters Mahrez card is quite impressive, having 86 pace, 88 shooting, 88 passing, and 91 dribbling. It's a fantastic super sub card as it has all the attributes necessary to change the momentum of a game.

While GlobeTrotters Molina isn't a meta card, it's still a great card, especially if you are looking for a LALIGA EA SPORTS right-back. GlobeTrotters Molina has 90 pace, 82 passing, 85 dribbling, 86 defending, and 76 physicality.

It's still uncertain when these cards will arrive at the game, but we expect that to happen soon. These cards can be great additions to your squad, so you should consider completing these SBCs if you have plenty of fodder.