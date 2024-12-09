FC 25 Controls Guide

Mastering all of the FC 25 controls is crucial for players who want to become great at the game. It's impossible to dominate opponents in Ultimate Team and win all the games on Weekend League without a deep understanding of the game's controls.

For users who dream of becoming a professional FC player and battling against the best of the best, mastering the controls is even more important, since players need to take advantage of everything they can at the competitive level.

It won't be easy to master the FC 25 controls and might take some time, but this guide will help players do that easier and faster way.

FC 25 Controls

As mentioned above, mastering the FC 25 controls is very important to have success in the game, especially in competitive modes such as Ultimate Team or Clubs.

There are many aspects of the game that players will need to become proficient in, such as player movement, defending, and attacking. While they have very unique functions and mechanics, all of them are equally important, and players need to know the ins and outs of each one.

Player Movement

Player movement is one of the first things users need to master, as these controls allow them to get past their opponents, perform skill moves, protect the ball, and do different types of dribbling.

Player Movement Controls

Action PlayStation Xbox Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Sprint R2 (Hold Down) + Direction RT (Hold Down) + Direction Shield/Jockey L2 (Hold Down) + Direction LT (Hold Down) + Direction First Touch/Knock On R2 + Right stick + Flick twice and hold direction RT + Right stick + Flick twice and hold direction Controlled First Touch/ Effort Touch R1 + Right stick + Flick in any direction or hold RB + Right stick + Flick in any direction or hold Stop and Face Goal Left Stick + no direction + L1 Left Stick + no direction + LB Strafe Dribble L1 + Left Stick LB + Left Stick Agile Dribble R2 + L2 RT + LT Controlled sprint R1 RB Stop Ball Left Stick + no direction + R2 Left Stick + no direction + RT Jostle (Ball In Air) L2 LT Skill Moves Right stick Right stick

Attacking Controls

It's impossible to win games without scoring goals, and these controls will teach players how to perform different types of shots, which will make it much easier for players to put the ball in the back of the net.

But these attacking controls won't only help players score goals, they will also teach users how to perform different types of passes. These passes can help players create dangerous attacking situations in a plethora of different ways, making their attack less predictable. They are also useful when a player wants to keep possession to secure the win or force the opponent to make a mistake.

FC 25 Attacking Controls

Action PlayStation Xbox Ground Pass/header X A Lob pass/cross/header ▢ X Through Ball △ Y Shoot/Volley/Header O B Chip Shot L1 + O LB + B Finesse Shot R1 + O RB + B Power Shot L1 + R1 + O LB + RB + B Time Your Shot O + O (Timed) B + B (Timed) Low Shot O (Tap) B (Tap) Fake Shot O then X + Direction B then A + Direction Fake pass ▢ then X + Direction X then A + Direction Fake Shot to Shot O + X + Left stick + no direction B + A + Left stick + no direction Driven Through Pass L1 + R1 + △ LB + RB + Y Rewind and Try Again (Kick Off Only) L2 + R2 + Menu Button LT + RT + Menu Button Protect Ball L2 (Hold Down) LT (Hold Down) Driven Ground Pass R1 + X R1 + A Lofted Ground Pass X + X A + A Lofted Through Pass △ + △ Y + Y Lobbed Through Pass L1 + △ LB + Y Driven Lob Pass/Driven Cross L1 + R1 + ▢ LB + RB + X High Lob/High Cross L1 + ▢ LB + X Ground Cross ▢ + ▢ X + X Driven Ground Cross L1 + R1 + ▢ + ▢ LB + RB + X + X Trigger Run L1 LB Call for Support R1 RB Double Teammate Support R1 + R1 RB + RB Dummy a Pass Left stick + no direction + R1 (Press and Hold) Left stick + no direction + RB (Press and Hold) Flair Pass L2 + X LT + A Flair Shot L2 + O LT + B Flair Lob/Cross L2 + ▢ LT + X Flair Through Ball L2 + △ LT + Y Let Ball Run R1 (Press and Hold) + Left stick (Away from Ball) RB (Press and Hold) + Left stick (Away from Ball) Flick Up R3 RS Disguised First Touch L1 + R1 + Left stick (Towards Ball) LB + RB + Left stick (Towards Ball) Pass and Go L1 + X LB + A Pass and Move X, ▢, or △ + R + Direction (Hold) A, Y, or X + R + Direction (Hold) Directional Runs Tap L1 + Right stick (Flick in any Direction) Tap LB + Right stick (Flick in any Direction) Player Lock Left stick + Right stick Left stick + Right stick Switching (Player Lock) Right stick (Flick in any Direction) Right stick (Flick in any Direction) Hard Super Cancel L1 + R1 + L2 + R2 LB + RB + LT + RT Cancel Foul Advantage L2 + R2 LT + RT Shield Step In / Push Back L2 LT Precision Pass L1 + △ RB + Y Precision Swerve Ground Pass L2 + R1 + △ LT + RB + Y Precision Lob Pass R1 + O RB + B Call for a pass (Clubs only) X A Call for a through pass (Clubs only) △ Y Suggest shot (Clubs only) O B Call for a driven ground pass (Clubs only) R1 + X RB + A Call for a threaded through pass (Clubs only) R1 + △ RB + Y Call for a lobbed through pass (Clubs only) L1 + △ LB + Y Call for far lobbed through pass (Clubs only) L1 + R1 + △ LB + RB + Y Call for cross (Clubs only) ▢ X Call for ground cross (Clubs only) R1 + ▢ RB + X Call for high cross (Clubs only) L1 + ▢ LB + X

Defending Controls

Defending is perhaps one of the hardest things to master in FC 25, but being a great defender is what separates the good FC 25 players from the great ones.

Knowing how to cut passing lanes, when to perform a standing or sliding tackle, and when to press the ball carrier, is very important. Mastering all of the mechanics will make players much harder to beat.

FC 25 Defending Controls

Action PlayStation Xbox Change Player L1 LB Change Player (Manual) Right stick + Direction Right stick + Direction Icon Switching R3 RS Tackle/Push or Pull (when chasing) O B Hard Tackle RB + O RB + B Professional Foul RB + A R1 + X Sliding Tackle ▢ X Hard Slide Tackle R1 + ▢ RB + X Clearance O B Technical Clearance R1 + O RB + B Shoulder Challenge/Sealout O O Contain X (Press and Hold) A (Press and Hold) Physical Tackle X (Press and Hold) A (Press and Hold) Teammate Contain R1 (Press and Hold) RB (Press and Hold) Partial Team Press R1 + R1 (Press and Hold) RB + RB (Press and Hold) Sprint Jockey L2 + R2 (Hold Down) LT + RT (Hold Down) Quick Get Up (after slide tackle) ▢ X Engage Shielding Opponent L2 + L (Towards Shielding Dribbler) LT + L (Towards Shielding Dribbler) Rush Goalkeeper Out △ (Press and Hold) Y (Press and Hold) Goalkeeper Rush to Contain △ + △ (Press and Hold) Y + Y (Press and Hold) Goalkeeper Rush to Center △ + △ Y + Y Goalkeeper Rush to Center Cancel △ Y

Goalkeeper Controls

Goalkeeper controls are also very important, especially in modes such as Ultimate Team and Clubs. These controllers will teach users how to position their goalkeepers and launch counterattacks with driven kicks.

For users who like to play as a goalkeeper in Clubs, these controls are even more important to know, as they will teach users how to position, dive, ask defenders to contain, and much more.

FC 25 Goalkeeper Controls

Action PlayStation Xbox Drop Kick O (OR) ▢ B (OR) X Throw/Pass X A Drop Ball △ Y Pick Up Ball R1 RB Driven Throw R1 + X RB + A Driven Kick R1 + ▢ RB + X Move Goalkeeper R3 (Press and Hold) + R RS (Press and Hold) + R GK Cover Far Post R3 (Press and Hold) RS (Press and Hold) Switch Camera (GK Only) Select Select Dive (Clubs only) Right stick + direction (hold) Right stick + direction (hold) Autopositioning (Clubs only) L1 (Press and Hold) LB (Press and Hold) 2nd Defender Contain (Clubs only) R1 (Press and Hold) RB (Press and Hold) Toogle Camera Target (Clubs only) Select Select Call for or suggest a pass (Clubs only) X A Call for or suggest a through pass (Clubs only) △ Y Suggest cross (Clubs only) ▢ X Suggest shot (Clubs only) O B

Free Kicks

Free kicks are one of the best ways to get back into the game. When nothing is working out, a well-placed free kick can result in a great goal and change the momentum of the match.

FC 25 Free Kicks Controls

Action PlayStation Xbox Aim Left stick Left stick Reticle Aim Right stick Right stick Time Your Shot O + O (Timed) B + B (Timed) Ground Pass X A Lob Pass/Cross ▢ X Wall Jump △ Y Wall Charge X A Move Wall L2 or R2 LT or RT Select Kick Taker R2 RT Add Kick Taker R1 or L2 RB or LT Move Goalkeeper ▢ or O X or B Call 2nd Kick Taker L2 LT 2nd Kick Taker Curled Shot L2 + O LT + B 2nd Kick Taker Layoff Pass L2 + X LT + A 2nd Kick Taker Layoff Chip L2 + ▢ LT + X 2nd Kick Taker Run Over Ball L2 + O then X LT + B then A Call 3rd Kick Taker R1 RB 3rd Kick Taker Shot R1 + O RB + B 3rd Kick Taker Run Over Ball R1 + O then X RB + O then X Co-Op change Set Piece user Left stick + Right stick Left stick + Right stick

Penalties

Just like free kicks, penalties can change the course of a game. A penalty isn't a free goal, and players will need to master these controls to make sure they don't waste any opportunities from the penalty spot.

FC 25 Penalties Controls

Action PlayStation Xbox Aim Left stick ft stick Shoot O B Finesse Shot R1 + O RB + B Chip Shot L1 + O LB + B Select Kick Taker R2 RT Goalkeeper Move Side to Side Left stick + Direction Left stick + Direction Goalkeeper Dive Right stick + Direction Right stick + Direction Goalkeeper Gestures X or O or ▢ or △ A or B or X or Y

Corners and Throw-ins

Set pieces are extremely important in FC 25, and can be game-changing if players know how to use them appropriately, especially when it comes to corners.

Scoring from corners is very common in FC 25, so players need to master these controls to be able to score consistently from corners and to know how to prevent opponents from doing the same.

FC 25 Corners and Throw-ins Controls

Action PlayStation Xbox Corners - Lob Cross ▢ X Corners - Pass X A Aim Kick Left stick Left stick Reticle Aim Right stick Right stick Display Corner Tactics D-Pad Down D-Pad Down Run Far Post D-Pad Down then Up D-Pad Down then Up Edge of Box Run D-Pad Down then Left D-Pad Down then Left Crowd the Goalkeeper D-Pad Down then Right D-Pad Down then Right Run Near Post D-Pad Down then Down D-Pad Down then Down Move Along Line (Throw In) Left stick Left stick Short Throw In X A Short Throw In (Manual) △ Y Long Throw In ▢ or X (Press and Hold) X or A (Press and Hold) Fake Throw ▢ + X or X + ▢ X + A or A + X

Tactics

Knowing when to make a tactical change can help players get the upper hand on a game, especially when the tactic they started with isn't working.

Just like in real football, players need to know how to adapt to their opponent's playstyle. Mastering this art will make users much better FC 25 players.

FC 25 Tactics Controls

Action PlayStation Xbox Quick Tactics D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Get in the Box D-Pad Up then Down D-Pad Up then Up Extra Striker D-Pad Up then Left D-Pad Up then Down Team Press D-Pad Up then Left D-Pad Down then Left Offside Trap D-Pad Up then D-Pad Up D-Pad Down then Down Tactical Focus D-Pad Right D-Pad Right Default D-Pad Right then Up D-Pad Right then D-Pad Up Defending D-Pad Right then Left D-Pad Right then Left Attacking D-Pad Right then Right D-Pad Right then Right My Tactics D-Pad Left D-Pad Left Custom Tactic 1 D-Pad Left then Up D-Pad Left then Up Custom Tactic 2 D-Pad Left then Left D-Pad Left then Left Custom Tactic 3 D-Pad Left then Right D-Pad Left then Right Custom Tactic 4 D-Pad Left then Down D-Pad Left then Down Tactical Suggestions D-Pad Down D-Pad Down Tactical Suggestion 1 D-Pad Down then Up D-Pad Down then Up Tactical Suggestion 2 D-Pad Down then Left D-Pad Down then Left Tactic/Focus Suggestion D-Pad Down then Right D-Pad Down then Right Substitution D-Pad Down then Down D-Pad Down then Down

These are all the FC 25 controls players need to master to become great at the game. As mentioned above, this will most likely take some time and many games, but once these controls are mastered, players will be able to go toe-to-toe with the best FC 25 players in the world.