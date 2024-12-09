FC 25 Controls Guide

Mastering all of the FC 25 controls is crucial for players who want to become great at the game. It's impossible to dominate opponents in Ultimate Team and win all the games on Weekend League without a deep understanding of the game's controls.
For users who dream of becoming a professional FC player and battling against the best of the best, mastering the controls is even more important, since players need to take advantage of everything they can at the competitive level.
It won't be easy to master the FC 25 controls and might take some time, but this guide will help players do that easier and faster way.
FC 25 Controls
As mentioned above, mastering the FC 25 controls is very important to have success in the game, especially in competitive modes such as Ultimate Team or Clubs.
There are many aspects of the game that players will need to become proficient in, such as player movement, defending, and attacking. While they have very unique functions and mechanics, all of them are equally important, and players need to know the ins and outs of each one.
Player Movement
Player movement is one of the first things users need to master, as these controls allow them to get past their opponents, perform skill moves, protect the ball, and do different types of dribbling.
Action
PlayStation
Xbox
Move Player
Left Stick
Left Stick
Sprint
R2 (Hold Down) + Direction
RT (Hold Down) + Direction
Shield/Jockey
L2 (Hold Down) + Direction
LT (Hold Down) + Direction
First Touch/Knock On
R2 + Right stick + Flick twice and hold direction
RT + Right stick + Flick twice and hold direction
Controlled First Touch/ Effort Touch
R1 + Right stick + Flick in any direction or hold
RB + Right stick + Flick in any direction or hold
Stop and Face Goal
Left Stick + no direction + L1
Left Stick + no direction + LB
Strafe Dribble
L1 + Left Stick
LB + Left Stick
Agile Dribble
R2 + L2
RT + LT
Controlled sprint
R1
RB
Stop Ball
Left Stick + no direction + R2
Left Stick + no direction + RT
Jostle (Ball In Air)
L2
LT
Skill Moves
Right stick
Right stick
Attacking Controls
It's impossible to win games without scoring goals, and these controls will teach players how to perform different types of shots, which will make it much easier for players to put the ball in the back of the net.
But these attacking controls won't only help players score goals, they will also teach users how to perform different types of passes. These passes can help players create dangerous attacking situations in a plethora of different ways, making their attack less predictable. They are also useful when a player wants to keep possession to secure the win or force the opponent to make a mistake.
Action
PlayStation
Xbox
Ground Pass/header
X
A
Lob pass/cross/header
▢
X
Through Ball
△
Y
Shoot/Volley/Header
O
B
Chip Shot
L1 + O
LB + B
Finesse Shot
R1 + O
RB + B
Power Shot
L1 + R1 + O
LB + RB + B
Time Your Shot
O + O (Timed)
B + B (Timed)
Low Shot
O (Tap)
B (Tap)
Fake Shot
O then X + Direction
B then A + Direction
Fake pass
▢ then X + Direction
X then A + Direction
Fake Shot to Shot
O + X + Left stick + no direction
B + A + Left stick + no direction
Driven Through Pass
L1 + R1 + △
LB + RB + Y
Rewind and Try Again (Kick Off Only)
L2 + R2 + Menu Button
LT + RT + Menu Button
Protect Ball
L2 (Hold Down)
LT (Hold Down)
Driven Ground Pass
R1 + X
R1 + A
Lofted Ground Pass
X + X
A + A
Lofted Through Pass
△ + △
Y + Y
Lobbed Through Pass
L1 + △
LB + Y
Driven Lob Pass/Driven Cross
L1 + R1 + ▢
LB + RB + X
High Lob/High Cross
L1 + ▢
LB + X
Ground Cross
▢ + ▢
X + X
Driven Ground Cross
L1 + R1 + ▢ + ▢
LB + RB + X + X
Trigger Run
L1
LB
Call for Support
R1
RB
Double Teammate Support
R1 + R1
RB + RB
Dummy a Pass
Left stick + no direction + R1 (Press and Hold)
Left stick + no direction + RB (Press and Hold)
Flair Pass
L2 + X
LT + A
Flair Shot
L2 + O
LT + B
Flair Lob/Cross
L2 + ▢
LT + X
Flair Through Ball
L2 + △
LT + Y
Let Ball Run
R1 (Press and Hold) + Left stick (Away from Ball)
RB (Press and Hold) + Left stick (Away from Ball)
Flick Up
R3
RS
Disguised First Touch
L1 + R1 + Left stick (Towards Ball)
LB + RB + Left stick (Towards Ball)
Pass and Go
L1 + X
LB + A
Pass and Move
X, ▢, or △ + R + Direction (Hold)
A, Y, or X + R + Direction (Hold)
Directional Runs
Tap L1 + Right stick (Flick in any Direction)
Tap LB + Right stick (Flick in any Direction)
Player Lock
Left stick + Right stick
Left stick + Right stick
Switching (Player Lock)
Right stick (Flick in any Direction)
Right stick (Flick in any Direction)
Hard Super Cancel
L1 + R1 + L2 + R2
LB + RB + LT + RT
Cancel Foul Advantage
L2 + R2
LT + RT
Shield Step In / Push Back
L2
LT
Precision Pass
L1 + △
RB + Y
Precision Swerve Ground Pass
L2 + R1 + △
LT + RB + Y
Precision Lob Pass
R1 + O
RB + B
Call for a pass (Clubs only)
X
A
Call for a through pass (Clubs only)
△
Y
Suggest shot (Clubs only)
O
B
Call for a driven ground pass (Clubs only)
R1 + X
RB + A
Call for a threaded through pass (Clubs only)
R1 + △
RB + Y
Call for a lobbed through pass (Clubs only)
L1 + △
LB + Y
Call for far lobbed through pass (Clubs only)
L1 + R1 + △
LB + RB + Y
Call for cross (Clubs only)
▢
X
Call for ground cross (Clubs only)
R1 + ▢
RB + X
Call for high cross (Clubs only)
L1 + ▢
LB + X
Defending Controls
Defending is perhaps one of the hardest things to master in FC 25, but being a great defender is what separates the good FC 25 players from the great ones.
Knowing how to cut passing lanes, when to perform a standing or sliding tackle, and when to press the ball carrier, is very important. Mastering all of the mechanics will make players much harder to beat.
Action
PlayStation
Xbox
Change Player
L1
LB
Change Player (Manual)
Right stick + Direction
Right stick + Direction
Icon Switching
R3
RS
Tackle/Push or Pull (when chasing)
O
B
Hard Tackle
RB + O
RB + B
Professional Foul
RB + A
R1 + X
Sliding Tackle
▢
X
Hard Slide Tackle
R1 + ▢
RB + X
Clearance
O
B
Technical Clearance
R1 + O
RB + B
Shoulder Challenge/Sealout
O
O
Contain
X (Press and Hold)
A (Press and Hold)
Physical Tackle
X (Press and Hold)
A (Press and Hold)
Teammate Contain
R1 (Press and Hold)
RB (Press and Hold)
Partial Team Press
R1 + R1 (Press and Hold)
RB + RB (Press and Hold)
Sprint Jockey
L2 + R2 (Hold Down)
LT + RT (Hold Down)
Quick Get Up (after slide tackle)
▢
X
Engage Shielding Opponent
L2 + L (Towards Shielding Dribbler)
LT + L (Towards Shielding Dribbler)
Rush Goalkeeper Out
△ (Press and Hold)
Y (Press and Hold)
Goalkeeper Rush to Contain
△ + △ (Press and Hold)
Y + Y (Press and Hold)
Goalkeeper Rush to Center
△ + △
Y + Y
Goalkeeper Rush to Center Cancel
△
Y
Goalkeeper Controls
Goalkeeper controls are also very important, especially in modes such as Ultimate Team and Clubs. These controllers will teach users how to position their goalkeepers and launch counterattacks with driven kicks.
For users who like to play as a goalkeeper in Clubs, these controls are even more important to know, as they will teach users how to position, dive, ask defenders to contain, and much more.
Action
PlayStation
Xbox
Drop Kick
O (OR) ▢
B (OR) X
Throw/Pass
X
A
Drop Ball
△
Y
Pick Up Ball
R1
RB
Driven Throw
R1 + X
RB + A
Driven Kick
R1 + ▢
RB + X
Move Goalkeeper
R3 (Press and Hold) + R
RS (Press and Hold) + R
GK Cover Far Post
R3 (Press and Hold)
RS (Press and Hold)
Switch Camera (GK Only)
Select
Select
Dive (Clubs only)
Right stick + direction (hold)
Right stick + direction (hold)
Autopositioning (Clubs only)
L1 (Press and Hold)
LB (Press and Hold)
2nd Defender Contain (Clubs only)
R1 (Press and Hold)
RB (Press and Hold)
Toogle Camera Target (Clubs only)
Select
Select
Call for or suggest a pass (Clubs only)
X
A
Call for or suggest a through pass (Clubs only)
△
Y
Suggest cross (Clubs only)
▢
X
Suggest shot (Clubs only)
O
B
Free Kicks
Free kicks are one of the best ways to get back into the game. When nothing is working out, a well-placed free kick can result in a great goal and change the momentum of the match.
Action
PlayStation
Xbox
Aim
Left stick
Left stick
Reticle Aim
Right stick
Right stick
Time Your Shot
O + O (Timed)
B + B (Timed)
Ground Pass
X
A
Lob Pass/Cross
▢
X
Wall Jump
△
Y
Wall Charge
X
A
Move Wall
L2 or R2
LT or RT
Select Kick Taker
R2
RT
Add Kick Taker
R1 or L2
RB or LT
Move Goalkeeper
▢ or O
X or B
Call 2nd Kick Taker
L2
LT
2nd Kick Taker Curled Shot
L2 + O
LT + B
2nd Kick Taker Layoff Pass
L2 + X
LT + A
2nd Kick Taker Layoff Chip
L2 + ▢
LT + X
2nd Kick Taker Run Over Ball
L2 + O then X
LT + B then A
Call 3rd Kick Taker
R1
RB
3rd Kick Taker Shot
R1 + O
RB + B
3rd Kick Taker Run Over Ball
R1 + O then X
RB + O then X
Co-Op change Set Piece user
Left stick + Right stick
Left stick + Right stick
Penalties
Just like free kicks, penalties can change the course of a game. A penalty isn't a free goal, and players will need to master these controls to make sure they don't waste any opportunities from the penalty spot.
Action
PlayStation
Xbox
Aim
Left stick
ft stick
Shoot
O
B
Finesse Shot
R1 + O
RB + B
Chip Shot
L1 + O
LB + B
Select Kick Taker
R2
RT
Goalkeeper Move Side to Side
Left stick + Direction
Left stick + Direction
Goalkeeper Dive
Right stick + Direction
Right stick + Direction
Goalkeeper Gestures
X or O or ▢ or △
A or B or X or Y
Corners and Throw-ins
Set pieces are extremely important in FC 25, and can be game-changing if players know how to use them appropriately, especially when it comes to corners.
Scoring from corners is very common in FC 25, so players need to master these controls to be able to score consistently from corners and to know how to prevent opponents from doing the same.
Action
PlayStation
Xbox
Corners - Lob Cross
▢
X
Corners - Pass
X
A
Aim Kick
Left stick
Left stick
Reticle Aim
Right stick
Right stick
Display Corner Tactics
D-Pad Down
D-Pad Down
Run Far Post
D-Pad Down then Up
D-Pad Down then Up
Edge of Box Run
D-Pad Down then Left
D-Pad Down then Left
Crowd the Goalkeeper
D-Pad Down then Right
D-Pad Down then Right
Run Near Post
D-Pad Down then Down
D-Pad Down then Down
Move Along Line (Throw In)
Left stick
Left stick
Short Throw In
X
A
Short Throw In (Manual)
△
Y
Long Throw In
▢ or X (Press and Hold)
X or A (Press and Hold)
Fake Throw
▢ + X or X + ▢
X + A or A + X
Tactics
Knowing when to make a tactical change can help players get the upper hand on a game, especially when the tactic they started with isn't working.
Just like in real football, players need to know how to adapt to their opponent's playstyle. Mastering this art will make users much better FC 25 players.
Action
PlayStation
Xbox
Quick Tactics
D-Pad Up
D-Pad Up
Get in the Box
D-Pad Up then Down
D-Pad Up then Up
Extra Striker
D-Pad Up then Left
D-Pad Up then Down
Team Press
D-Pad Up then Left
D-Pad Down then Left
Offside Trap
D-Pad Up then D-Pad Up
D-Pad Down then Down
Tactical Focus
D-Pad Right
D-Pad Right
Default
D-Pad Right then Up
D-Pad Right then D-Pad Up
Defending
D-Pad Right then Left
D-Pad Right then Left
Attacking
D-Pad Right then Right
D-Pad Right then Right
My Tactics
D-Pad Left
D-Pad Left
Custom Tactic 1
D-Pad Left then Up
D-Pad Left then Up
Custom Tactic 2
D-Pad Left then Left
D-Pad Left then Left
Custom Tactic 3
D-Pad Left then Right
D-Pad Left then Right
Custom Tactic 4
D-Pad Left then Down
D-Pad Left then Down
Tactical Suggestions
D-Pad Down
D-Pad Down
Tactical Suggestion 1
D-Pad Down then Up
D-Pad Down then Up
Tactical Suggestion 2
D-Pad Down then Left
D-Pad Down then Left
Tactic/Focus Suggestion
D-Pad Down then Right
D-Pad Down then Right
Substitution
D-Pad Down then Down
D-Pad Down then Down
These are all the FC 25 controls players need to master to become great at the game. As mentioned above, this will most likely take some time and many games, but once these controls are mastered, players will be able to go toe-to-toe with the best FC 25 players in the world.