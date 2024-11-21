EA FC 25 - Leaks Reveal Flashback Talisca, Moments Richarlison, and FC PRO Live Boey SBCs Are Coming

According to reliable EA Sports FC leakers, the Flashback Talisca, Moments Richarlison, and FC PRO Live Boey SBCs are coming to EA FC 25, bringing three fantastic cards to Ultimate Team.

These three SBCs have incredible attributes and are expected to be quite expensive. They are expected to arrive at the game soon, with Flashback Talisca SBC being the most likely to arrive first at Ultimate Team.

So let's find out everything about these three amazing SBCs.

Three Fantastic SBCs

Many leakers have confirmed that Flashback Talisca, Moments Richarlison, and FC PRO Live Boey SBCs are coming to EA FC 25 shortly.

It's uncertain when Flashback Talisca and Moments Richarlison SBCs will be added to Ultimate Team. As for the FC PRO Live Boey SBC, it should arrive at the game when the FC PRO Live promo goes live, which will happen on Friday, 22 November.

Credit: @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x

The three cards are expected to possess fantastic attributes, which would make them a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads.

Flashback Talisca is predicted to have 86 pace, 88 shooting, 84 passing, 87 dribbling, and 83 physicality. This would put him among the best-attacking midfielders in EA FC 25, despite still not being quite on the level of the midfield meta cards.

Moments Richarlison predicted attributes are 86 pace, 88 shooting, 82 passing, 88 dribbling, and 79 physicality. It would be the best Richarlison card in a very long time, and depending on its PlayStyles and in-game animations, it could become a meta card.

The FC PRO Live Boey SBC predicted stats are amazing, with 88 pace, 85 dribbling, 85 defending, and 87 physicality. These are fantastic attributes for a right-back, and this card can receive future upgrades, so it can potentially become one of the best right-backs in EA FC 25.

Track Stars Conceicao has already arrived at the game, while Flashback Joao Felix is expected to land on Ultimate Team soon.