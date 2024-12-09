EA FC 25 - Leaks Reveal Eight Fantastic SBCs

EA Sports FC has no plans to slow down on EA FC 25 content, as leakers revealed eight SBCs will arrive at the game soon.

These SBCs will introduce spectacular cards, with all belonging to either the Ultimate Succession or Winter Champions promos. Some of them can be considered meta cards, as they possess astonishing attributes and great PlayStyles.

So let's find out which SBCs are coming to Ultimate Team.

Eight Incredible SBCs Coming to EA FC 25

According to reliable leakers, eight SBCs are coming to EA FC 25 and they will bring great cards.

The SBCs are Ultimate Succession Baggio, Ultimate Succession Beraldo, Ultimate Succession Oberdan, Ultimate Succession Fleming, Ultimate Succession Wanderson, Winter Champions Scottil, Winter Champions Buchanan, and Winter Champions Ashley Young.

While the release date of every SBC wasn't revealed, they are all expected to arrive at Ultimate Team during this week. This means you will be able to earn all of the cards mentioned above and use them to upgrade your squad.

The Ultimate Succession Baggio SBC offers the best card, but the Fleming or Buchanan SBCs also provide some great cards. Furthermore, the Winter Champion cards are eligible for an upgrade.

These cards can help you to significantly upgrade your squad, making it easy to reach your desired FUT Champions rank. Some are fantastic super-subs, while others are a great addition to any EA FC 25 squad.

It's worth noting that, Winter Champions Ashley Young will arrive as either an SBC or objective. The majority of leakers think the first scenario is the most likely.

According to reliable leaker Donk, the attributes you can see in the image further above are the official ones. While there is always a chance some attributes change slightly we don't expect that to happen.