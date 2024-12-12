EA FC 25 Globetrotters Promo - All Players Leaked!

All of the EA FC 25 Globetrotters promo players have been leaked, with some fantastic cards being revealed.

Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo headline the Globetrotters promo as they possess fantastic attributes and PlayStyles. There are a handful of meta cards in this promo that will be a spectacular addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

So let's find out all the incredible cards the Globetrotters promo will introduce to EA FC 25.

EA FC 25 Globetrotters Leaked Players

Reliable EA Sports FC leakers have revealed all of the EA FC 25 Globetrotters promo cards. As expected, the promo brings plenty of great cards, with most being available in packs, while others will arrive at the game in SBCs.

As mentioned above, Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo headline the promo, but there are other world-class players, such as Odegaard, Dembele, and Kerr. These cards are perfect for players looking to upgrade their squad for the upcoming FUT Champions.

Credit: @FutSheriff

Here are all the leaked Globetrotters promo players.

92 OVR Salah

91 OVR Odegaard

91 OVR Cristiano Ronaldo

91 OVR Kerr

89 OVR Dembele

88 OVR Kante

88 OVR De Ligt

87 OVR Joelinton

87 OVR Douglas Luiz

87 OVR Luis Suarez

87 OVR Savinho

87 OVR Carrasco

86 OVR Podolski

86 OVR Mahrez (SBC)

86 OVR Estupinan

86 OVR Brahim

86 OVR Nagasato

85 OVR Oscar

It's worth noting that these ratings aren't official. However, these leakers have been quite reliable so far, so we don't expect the official ratings to look too different.

The Globetrotters promo cards will have extra chemistries, which makes them even more valuable. This will also likely make the best cards in the promo incredibly expensive, even more expensive than cards from the Ultimate Succession or Thunderstruck promos.