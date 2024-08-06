Madden 25 Ultimate Team - Best Halfbacks Will Suprise Fans

The Madden 25 Ultimate Team ratings week continues, and after announcing the best defensive ends, defensive tackles, and offensive linemen, EA Sports revealed the ten best halfbacks in the game mode.

Halfbacks are incredibly important in Madden, especially if you like to run the football. However, that isn't all they do, as the best halfbacks in the game are competent blockers, and good catchers.

Best Halfbacks in Madden 25 Ultimate Team

The list of best halfbacks in Madden 25 Ultimate Team contains some huge surprises.

Some of the players that were in the default halfbacks list, the one that is used for Franchise mode and other offline modes, aren't here, which left many fans surprised.

Here are the best halfbacks in Madden 25 Ultimate Team:

Best halfbacks in Madden 25 Ultimate Team Christian McCaffrey - 84 OVR Nick Chubb - 83 OVR Derrick Henry - 82 OVR Saquon Barkley - 82 OVR Travis Etienne Jr. - 81 OVR Josh Jacobs - 81 OVR Aaron Jones - 81 OVR Joe Mixon - 81 OVR Jonathan Taylor - 80 OVR Breece Hall - 80 OVR

Christian McCaffrey and Nick Chubb are in a league of their own, as the ratings demonstrate, and they possess some incredible attributes, making them the cards to have in the halfback position.

Having a great halfback is essential to finding success in the running game, and all the players on this list can help you take your running game to the next level.

A good running game can force opponents to change their defensive approach, opening more opportunities for passing plays, and making your offense almost impossible to read.

So if you really like to run the football, make sure you consider at least one of the players in this list. They won't be cheap, as they are the best cards in their position at the beginning of the game, but they are well worth it.

Will Madden 25 be on PS4? | Everything You Need to Know About the Madden 25 Editions | Madden 25 Reveal Trailer is Here and Gives Fans First Look at the Game! | Madden 25 Gameplay Improvements Sound Like Smoke & Mirrors