The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony is finally here, and the moment many fans have been waiting for is just a few hours away: the announcement of the best player in the world. There are plenty of candidates for the most coveted individual award in football, but a handful of them stand out from their peers as the clear-cut favorites.

Since the Messi and Ronaldo era came to an end, predicting who will win the Ballon d'Or has become much harder, as with each year that goes by, fans continue to wonder if it's individual performances or team accomplishments that are worth more.

That's a debate that will likely last for as long as the award is given, and while there is no perfect answer, previous editions point to one very likely winner. Without further ado, here are my 2025 Ballon d'Or Winner Predictions.

2025 Ballon d'Or Winner Predictions

1 - Ousmane Dembele - PSG

Dembele is the face of the best PSG team of all time.

As mentioned above, there is one clear-cut favorite, and that is none other than PSG's biggest star, Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchemn was finally able to fulfill all of his potential in the 24-25 season, with 35 goals and 14 assists in 53 games, leading PSG to their first Champions League title in history.

But that's not all, Dembele helped the Parisians to win the quadruple, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophée des Champions, and the UEFA Champions League. He also played a key role in helping PSG reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, and started the 25-26 season by winning the UEFA Super Cup.

Dembele has the individual stats and the team accolades, and performed exceptionally in the best club competition in the world. It would be shocking if the PSG superstar winger didn't take the trophy home.

2 - Raphinha - Barcelona

It's been pretty surprising to me how Raphinha has been almost disregarded by most media and even Barcelona fans as having a chance at winning the Ballon d'Or, despite coming off a fantastic season.

All the attention is on the phenomenon that is Lamien Yamal, which is understandable, as there is no denying he is one of the most electrifying players in world football and a generational talent. However, Raphinha just had the better season, with a total of 39 goals and 25 assists, 13 goals and 8 assists in the UEFA Champions League alone.

These are video game numbers, and while Yamal has otherworldly potential, the Brazilian simply had a better season. Even if the eye test goes the way of Lamine, it's not like Raphinha hasn't had great plays and important moments for Barcelona this year.

No matter if you like Rapinha or not, or if you don't agree with some of his off-the-field comments, the Brazilian has a strong case for the best in the world title this year, and deserves to get his flowers for his phenomenal performances last season.

3 - Lamine Yamal - Barcelona

We all know Lamine Yamal is a special talent, and his 24-25 numbers prove that, with 21 goals and 26 assists, being a key player for FC Barcelona, and helping them win La Liga, Copa del Rey & Supercopa de España.

Yamal has the same trophies as his teammate Raphinha, but the Brazilian numbers are simply better, and when it comes to awards such as the Ballon d'Or, individual numbers matter quite a lot, well, at least they do to some.

Again, Yamal is a generational player, and is probably the most talented player on planet earth right now, but while impressive, his 24-25 year wasn't better than Raphinha or Dembele. A third-place finish his not only more than deserved but also amazing for an 18-year-old who will be in the conversation for this award for at least the next decade.

4 - Vitinha - PSG

For a central midfielder to win the Ballon d'Or, a lot of stars have to align. Modric won after a tremendous season for club and country, and to this day, that Ballon d'Or is one of the most controversial in history.

Vitinha's season 24-25 season is similar to that of Modric in 2018; he has more club trophies, but the Nations League obviously isn't nearly as heavy as reaching a World Cup final and being named player of the tournament. Despite that, there is no denying that the Portuguese is this era's midfield maestro and dictates the pace of the game in a way only he is capable of.

But goals and assists speak louder, understandably so, so it's very unlikely Vitinha reaches the top three, let alone wins the Ballon d'Or. However, a shocking win would be a breath of fresh air for the world of football and a surprise welcomed by many.

5 - Mo Salah - Liverpool

The Egyptian king proved once again why he is among the best to ever graced the football field, with 34 goals and 23 assists in 52 games. Salah was Liverpool's offensive engine, constantly creating chances for his teammates, for himself, always showing up in dangerous areas of the pitch, and deciding games week in, week out.

However, the Reds' early Champions League exit, at the hands of PSG and the likely Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, makes the Egyptian King's claim to this throne a weak one, especially when compared to the other suitors.

A top-five finish is almost guaranteed, and it's possible Salah rises the rankings to the top 3, but it's still not the year the Liverpool legend wins the coveted Ballon d'Or trophy, an award that seems to be persistent in evading him.