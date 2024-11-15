13 NBA Games and Many Surprising Predictions - NBA 2K25’s Shocking Predictions for Today’s Games

Today we have 13 NBA games, with some being much more exciting than others, mainly due to plenty of teams having key players injured.

The NBA 2K25 simulation predictions have been quite successful so far, holding a 12-7 record, including predicting some big upsets, such as the Hawks's wins over the Celtics.

I once again used the NBA 2K25 simulation to predict the outcomes of today's NBA games, while also giving my predictions.

Will the NBA 2K25 simulation predictions hot streak continue? Or is the game's luck running out? Only time will tell.

Heat vs Pacers Prediction

The Miami Heat are coming off a peculiar loss against the Pistons, while the Pacers just lost a very close game against the Magic, in Orlando.

So, it's clear both teams want to bounce back in this game, particularly the Heat, who want to forget that loss to the Pistons as fast as possible.

According to the NBA 2K25 simulation, the Pacers are the ones that are going to bounce back in this game, winning 108-112.

NBA 2K25 predicts Haliburton to lead the Pacers to victory, scoring 18 points, assisting 10, and grabbing 2 rebounds. But the simulation predicts this to be a team victory, with six Pacers being in double digits.

Jimmy Butler's absence is the main factor that leads me to agree with the NBA 2K25 simulation prediction.

The Pacers are playing at home, all their stars are healthy, and while they aren't playing fantastic basketball, they are still more consistent than the Heat, especially on offense.

Although I expect the Pacers to win, I think this will be a close game. I also expect Tyler Herro to have a great game, being the Heat's main weapon on offense.

My Prediction: Pacers to win, Herro over 24.5

Magic vs 76ers Prediction

The Magic are coming off a great win versus the Pacers and sit in third place on the Eastern Conference standings, with a 7-6 record.

On the other hand, the 76ers have only won two games so far, not great for a team that has championship aspirations. But they were without their two biggest stars for most of those games.

According to the NBA 2K25 simulation, the 76ers will beat the Magic 97-108, marking the 76ers' first win where Embiid and Paul George played together.

NBA 2K25 predicts Embiid to have a big game, with 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Embiid and Paul George didn't play against the Cavaliers, so they are fully rested. However, it's likely that Embiid is still on a minute restriction, which can be a problem for the 76ers.

But with a 2-9 record, and presenting an uninspiring brand of basketball, the 76ers need to start winning games. They can be close games, the basketball might not be the most entertaining to watch, but the wins need to start showing up.

I agree with the NBA 2K25 simulation prediction, as I also think the 76ers will come out with the victory.

It's funny to label a game a must-win when we are 12 games into the season, but this one feels like it, and I think the 76ers will treat it as such.

My Prediction: 76ers to win

Spurs vs Lakers Prediction

Victor Wembanyama is coming off a career-high 50 points performance and is looking to carry that momentum against the Lakers, a team that is on a three-game winning streak and has been playing some good basketball.

The NBA 2K25 simulation predicts the Lakers are going to take this game 92 -107 and extend their winning streak to four games.

NBA 2K25 predicts LeBron and AD to put up MVP performances. The king had 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, in the NBA 2K25 simulation, while AD had 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Victor Wembanyama was the Spur's best player in the NBA 2K25 simulation, no surprise there, having 29 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, and 8 blocks. For most players, these would be video game numbers, but I wouldn't be surprised if Wembanyama's stat sheet was similar to this one.

While Wembanyama is coming off a tremendous performance, the Lakers are a much better team than the Wizards and will cause the Spurs many more problems on both sides of the court.

I expect the Lakers to win this game and extend their winning streak to four games.

My Prediction: Lakers to win

Kings vs Timberwolves Prediction

The Timberwolves are coming off three straight losses, two of them against the Trail Blazers, a team most expected the Timberwolves to beat comfortably.

As for the Kings, the Sacramento team has been on and off, with great performances followed by bad or even abysmal ones.

It's been hard for either team to find their rhythm, but this is the Western Conference, you don't have that many "weak" teams, and every game is important.

Both teams are expected to make the playoffs, and the Timberwolves want to make another deep playoff run this year. However, for that to happen, the Minnesota team will need to improve significantly, especially on offense.

According to the NBA 2K25 simulation, the Kings are going to upset the Timberwolves, taking the game 132-120.

NBA 2K25 predicts Keegan Murray to lead the Kings with 29 points and five rebounds. Fox follows suit with 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, with Sabonis noting 24 points, 9 rebounds, and nine assists.

The result is surprising since the Kings are without DeMar DeRozan. But the NBA 2K25 simulation has predicted wilder upsets, and if Keegan or Huerter can step up, then the Kings have a good chance of winning this game.

But when you take a look at how the Timberwolves have been playing, especially how they have struggled offensively, this prediction becomes much less surprising.

I go with the NBA 2K25 simulation prediction, as I think the Kings will upset the Timberwolves, in a very close game. I simply have more confidence in the Kings, and they are also playing at home, which helps.

My Prediction: Kings to win

All NBA 2K25 Predictions

Here are all the NBA 2K25 predictions and my predictions for today's games.

