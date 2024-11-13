Eleven NBA Games Eleven Correct Predictions? NBA 2K25’s Bold Predictions for Today’s Games

While NBA 2K25 didn't go a flawless eighth of eighth in yesterday's predictions, it did predict the Hawks' and Piston's upset wins. The NBA 2K25 simulations went 5-3 yesterday, while I got a respectable 6-2.

Today we have 11 NBA games, with plenty of back-to-backs, which can always impact the outcome of a game. So it will be fun to see if the NBA 2K25 simulations consider this.

Without further ado, let's find out who NBA 2K25 predicts to come out on top in today's games, and what bold predictions it has in store for us. At the same time, let's see if I can get all 11 predictions right.

Magic vs Pacers Prediction

In a duel between two teams that aim to cement themselves as title contenders, and challenge the Celtics for the Eastern Conference crown, NBA 2K25 predicts the Pacers to come out victorious 100-109.

According to NBA 2K25, Haliburton will have a fantastic game, posting 25 points, 9 assists, and 4 rebounds. The always-reliable Pascal Siakam followed his teammate's performance with a double-double, having 20 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

The Wagner brothers were the standout performers for the Magic. Moe Wagner with 25 points, and Frank Wanger with 23 points.

The absence of Paulo Banchero will hurt the Magic in this game. Banchero is the Magic's best player, he can create his own shot, is great on the boards, and is a decent passer.

While the Magic are a good defensive team and struggle on offense, being ranked first and 22nd respectively, the Pacers are the opposite. Indiana likes to play at a high pace, with their goal being to outscore teams, not so much lock them down.

I expect the Pacers to come out on top, in a very close and exciting game, with Pascal Siakam having a big night.

My Prediction: Pacers to win

76ers vs Cavaliers Prediction

The 76ers are coming off a disappointing performance versus the Knicks, with Embiid's season debut being far from what the 76ers faithful were expecting.

On the other hand, the Cavs are firing on all cylinders, and are the best team in the Eastern Conference right now. They are playing an unselfish brand of basketball on offense, and great defense, with every player knowing their role.

According to the NBA 2K25 simulation, the Cavaliers will win this game 125-122. The backcourt duo of Mitchell and Garland combined for 50 points, while Jarret Allen had 18 points and 17 rebounds.

I think NBA 2K25 predicts this game to be much closer than it will be. The 76ers are on a back-to-back, Embiid is on a minutes restriction, and the 76ers didn't look great against the Knicks.

The Cavs have been playing some fantastic basketball, and while the Ohio team will eventually lose, I don't think that will happen in this game. I think the Cavs will easily grab another win, and go up to 13-0.

My Prediction: Cavaliers to win, Mitchell over 24.5

Lakers vs Grizzlies Prediction

It's the second time the Lakers and Grizzlies face off this season. In the first encounter, the Grizzlies beat the LA team. However, AD didn't play, and Ja Morant played a big role in the Grizzlies win.

Now, the roles are reversed, the Grizzlies are without superstar point guard Ja Morant, while the Lakers have their superstar big man back. Oh, and half of the Grizzlies rotation is also injured.

The NBA 2K25 simulation considered that, predicting the Lakers to grab an easy 115-87 win.

Lebron James led the LA team with a triple-double, scoring 26 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and assisting 10. AD had a monstrous double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 25 boards.

On the Grizzlies' side, Jaren Jackson Jr. was the best-performing player, having 22 points and 1 rebound. Curiously, Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging similar numbers in real life.

I could be here talking about how both teams rank statistically, their playstyles, and their rivalry, but the truth is, I don't think that matters much in this game.

The Grizzlies don't have their star player, and most of their bench players are injured. On the other hand, the Lakers have both their stars and the team is healthy.

It's an injury-riddled team against a healthy team, with the injured players being regular starters. In situations like this one, I normally go with the healthy team, and I'm doing exactly that here.

My Prediction: Lakers to win, AD over 12.5 rebounds

Kings vs Suns Prediction

This will probably be the most entertaining game of today, with two evenly-matched teams. However, the absence of Kevin Durant, and the Suns being on a back-to-back, can turn this game into a one-sided affair.

NBA 2K25 predicts the Kings will take this game with a 102-110 win. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 20 points, 9 assists, and 2 rebounds. Booker was the Sun's best player, with 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, coming very close to having a triple-double.

As mentioned above, the Suns are on a back-to-back and are missing Kevin Durant and Nurkic. The Suns aren't the best team at protecting the rim, while the Kings excel at attacking the basket, and I can see Sabonis having a great night.

I agree with the NBA 2K25 prediction and think the Kings will take this one.

My Prediction: Kings to win, Sabonis over 19.5

All NBA 2K25 Predictions

Here are all the NBA 2K25 predictions for today's games.

NBA 2K25 Predictions Magic 100-109 Pacers 76ers 122-125 Cavaliers Nets 133 - 106 Celtics Knicks 108 - 105 Bulls Thunder 120 - 118 Pelicans Rockets 134 - 105 Clippers Bucks 107 - 94 Pistons Spurs 123 - 111 Wizards Trail Blazers 108 - 129 Timberwolves Lakers 115 - 87 Grizzlies

I agree with all the NBA 2K25 predictions, except for the Nets prediction, as I think the Celtics will beat the Nets and bounce back after an unexpected loss to the Hawks.

What do you think of the NBA 2K25 predictions? What do you think of my predictions for today's games? Let us know in the comments below!