Victor Wembanyama 50 Piece Proves He is a Video Game Character

There were many great performances in yesterday's 11 NBA games, but there was one that stole the spotlight, Victor Wembanyama's career-high 50 points performance.

Yes, I know that Giannis had 59 points, but he is called the Greek Freak for a reason, and it's not the first time that Giannis had a 50+ point game.

The reasons I want to highlight Wembanyama's performance are, number one, it's his career-high, and number two, how he does it can only be replicated in a video game, such as NBA 2K25 or NBA Live.

Let's find out why.

Victor Wembanyama is a Video Game Character

If seven years ago someone had said that a 7'4'' ft player had scored fifth points I would have thought: Well, they probably dominated around the rim, with many dunks, the occasional Skyhook, and putbacks of second chances.

If they had told me that player had made eight three-pointers, and even some mid-range shoots, I would either laugh or tell my friend he was lying. But that's no longer a pipe dream, that's now a reality we live in.

Technology wasn't the only thing that advanced, as now 7’4’’ ft players can make three-pointers like you and I get out of bed to go to work, perhaps even easier than that.

What makes Wembanyama's 50-point performance so unique is the multiple ways in which he scored them. Wembanyama scored multiple threes, some from catch and shot, others of the dribble. He attacked the rim and scored with floaters, dunks, and putbacks.

If that isn't the exact description of what an NBA 2K25 MyPlayer character does, especially when you are playing MyCAREER games, then I don't know what is.

Just like you struggle to defend Demigods in NBA 2K25, NBA players are scratching their heads trying to find a way to slow down Wembanyama. Yes, slow down, because you can't stop players of that caliber.

Leave him too much space and Wembanyama is going to shoot that three and make it more often than not. Try to play too close to him, he can beat you off a dribble, and either drive to the basket or pull up from three. Double-team him, he can still see over you and will find the open player.

It feels like if Wembanyama can perform at this level regularly, he is impossible to stop. I wouldn't be surprised if teams adopt the "let him have his we are going to stop the others from being involved and see if he can beat us on his own" motto. Something that teams used to do to James Harden when he was in Houston.

Being 7’4’’ft with an 8-foot wingspan is a video game build. Having that build and possessing the handles of a guard, being a good three-point shooter, dominating on the post, and being a great rim protector, is a video game build on steroids.

This feels like the game Wembanyama truly proved he is the next face of the NBA and a new era of basketball. Get ready to see things that would only happen on NBA 2K25 take place daily on an NBA court from now on.

Do you also think Wembanyama is the future face of the NBA? Let us know in the comments!