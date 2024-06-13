Most open-world gacha games incorporate stamina in some form, and Wuthering Waves is no different. Exploring and navigating Solaris, where humanity's devastation birthed mysterious Tacet Discords, you'll need combat prowess and a healthy reserve of stamina.

Once you run out of stamina, basic gameplay mechanics like climbing and fighting will become a struggle. Fortunately, there exists one known approach to increase stamina in the game. The deeper you dive into Wuthering Waves, the more your stamina capacity increases.

Wuthering Waves Stamina System Explained

Stamina is one of the most vital game mechanics in Wuthering Waves, allowing you to perform various actions while also restricting how long you can maintain these activities before needing to replenish them. Stamina is consumed while your character runs or climbs. The faster you move or climb steeper, the greater the stamina drain.

Credit: Kuro Game Studio

In combat, Heavy Attacks use up stamina, depending on the playstyle. Performing an evasion maneuver, such as dodging to avoid enemy attacks, also consumes stamina.

How to Increase Stamina in Wuthering Waves

Given that you can't be too daring without enough stamina, or if it's depleted in situations where you end up exposed or at risk, you must learn how to enhance your stamina further through Data Bank. Other than upgrading the data bank, there are no other means to improve your stamina. As you climb the ranks in the Data Bank, you'll collect Force Release Components. This is one of the incentives unlocked upon reaching the first decile of the 20-tier system.

Credit: Kuro Game Studio

Using this item adds 10 points to your Max Stamina. Starting out, your Max Stamina is 140, but once you reach level 10 of the Data Bank, you can max it out at 240. The Data Bank can grow by gathering Echoes, which are acquired by absorbing them from defeated enemies. The EXP gained from each new Echo increases with its rarity and type, meaning the more powerful an Echo you absorb, the greater the Data Bank EXP you receive.

You won't earn Data Bank EXP from echoes you've encountered previously, so when you encounter a creature whose echo is new to you, take it down and absorb it immediately. Over time, this will improve your Data Bank, rewarding you with Stamina upgrades.

That covers the ins and outs of stamina in Wuthering Waves and how you can increase it! If you’re new and a bit lost with the game mechanics, check out our guides on Top 10 Tips for Beginners and Wuthering Waves Explained in Genshin Impact Terms. To improve your gameplay experience, find out how to reach 120 FPS and fix the issue with no music.