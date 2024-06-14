How to Fix Stuttering in Wuthering Waves

Kuro Games' open-world ARPG, Wuthering Waves, went live worldwide, and complaints about stuttering, lags, and bugs are still rampant.

So soon after the game launched may be too soon to make definitive judgments about its performance. However, this doesn't negate that it has impacted the general player base's game experience. Stuttering has been frequently cited as one of the main issues plaguing the game's performance.

Does Your System Meet Wuthering Waves' Requirements?

Stuttering can happen if your hardware setup (like outdated graphics drivers, insufficient RAM, or running too many background applications) doesn't meet the game's recommended specifications. Even though the game doesn't demand a powerhouse PC, missing just one spec might still make it stutter. This happens because the hardware struggles to keep up with rendering graphics and processing game logic smoothly.

Credit: Kuro Game Studio

Here are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Wuthering Waves.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 7 2700 CPU: Intel Core i7 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 7 3700 RAM 16 GB 16 GB Video Card GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 570 GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5700 XT and Above Dedicated Video RAM 3072 MB 6144 MB Pixel Shader 6.0 6.0 Vertex Shader 6.0 6.0 Free Disk Space 30 GB 30 GB

The same applies to phones—if the game is stuttering, it might be due to the specs. Here are the minimum and recommended specs for both Android and iOS phones.

Android iOS Minimum specs System: Verison 7.0 and above Processor: Snapdragon 835, MediaTek G71/72 or equivalent Storage: 12 GB and above. iPhone: Model 11 and above System: iOS 14 and above Storage: 12 GB Recommended specs System: Verison 7.0 and above Processor: Snapdragon Gen1+/Gen2/Gen3 processor or equivalent Storage: 12 GB and above. iPhone: Model 13 and above System: iOS 15 and above Storage: 12 GB

Transfer Wuthering Waves to SSD

Based on the minimum requirements, Wuthering Waves is expected to run well even on less powerful PC hardware. However, how fast the storage drive is directly affects how well the game performs. The game's performance is bottlenecked by the speed at which it can load textures and assets from the storage drive.

Credit: Kuro Game Studio

Stuttering occurs when the game tries to load assets on the fly (like textures or models) during gameplay, but the storage drive cannot keep up with the demand, causing brief pauses in performance. SSDs generally achieve higher data transfer speeds than traditional HDDs, leading to a more seamless gaming experience with no annoying stutters. SSDs store data using flash memory chips, which means they can zip through reading and writing much faster.

Graphics card manufacturers consistently roll out driver updates to improve compatibility with the latest game titles. Without the latest drivers, you may experience performance issues or be unable to run the game. These updates are designed to get the most out of your GPU.

Credit: Kuro Game Studio

Driver updates often include fixes for bugs and issues that can cause stuttering, crashes, or other performance problems. That said, another way to go about it is by updating your PC drivers. If you're working with NVIDIA or AMD components, specific software solutions are at your disposal to update both CPU and Graphics Card drivers in one fell swoop.

Update NVIDIA graphics driver:

Download GeForce Experience from NVIDIA's official website

Launch GeForce Experience

Navigate to the "Drivers" section

Click on "Check for Updates"

Update AMD graphics driver:

Right-click on the desktop

Select "AMD Radeon Settings"

Click on the Home icon

Choose "New Update"

Then, select "Check for updates"

Stuttering is a problem where the game's graphics and/or gameplay appear to freeze or skip frames momentarily, which equals a choppy experience. Basically, if your graphics settings are maxed out for your system, you could see some stuttering. Dropping your graphics settings down a notch can take some load off your GPU and CPU. In some cases, even with your top-notch PC, it feels like the game isn't hitting its stride.

Credit: Kuro Game Studio

It could be that the game isn't optimized well, and adjusting your settings could make it more playable. You can also consider doing the same with iOS or Android—adjusting any graphics settings to lower levels, turning a few off, and then comparing their performance to the previous settings. On phones, check whether the top bar displays if the current preset is too demanding for your device. The bar must remain green; otherwise, your gaming experience won't improve much, if at all.

Other Basic Solutions for Stuttering in Wuthering Waves

Sometimes, game files can get messed up or not finish downloading correctly, especially if the download gets interrupted or installation errors occur. Therefore, reinstalling Wuthering Waves ensures all game files are intact and installed.

Credit: Kuro Game Studio

Using Windowed mode tends to make the game laggy, with a big drop in frame rate, so switch to full-screen mode if you haven't already done so.

Widgets and background apps also consume CPU, RAM, and sometimes network bandwidth, which can compete with the game for resources and cause stuttering. Closing or disabling unnecessary background processes and widgets can reduce stuttering by minimizing resource contention.

A simple restart may resolve the issue! You can restart your computer to clear out temporary files, reset system processes, and resolve any software glitches that might affect how your game runs.

That's the gist of how you can deal with stuttering in Wuthering Waves and keep the game running without hiccups. If you're after more, check out our Top 10 Tips for Beginners in the Wuthering Waves guide to get the drill on the game.