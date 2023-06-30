The anticipation for the upcoming Women's World Cup is growing, and among the many exciting aspects of the tournament are the captivating kits that each team will showcase on the global stage. With 32 nations vying for glory, there are a ton of great jerseys already available. This begs the question though, what are the best Women's World Cup kits for this year's competition?

Fortunately, we've done a little digging to pick out five of the best football kits set to be showcased in Australia and New Zealand this year. How did we pick? Well, we considered factors like uniqueness, visual appeal, and the ability to instantly reflect the identity of the respective nations seeing as there are no accolades or achievements attached to any of these strips just yet.

So, with the stage set for an extraordinary tournament, join us as we explore the best Women's World Cup kits for the highly anticipated 2023 competition...

Best Women's World Cup 2023 kits

Credit: Kitbag

1. Germany adidas Women's Away

Crafted by adidas, Germany's away kit is not only stylish but also designed to ensure maximum comfort for fans. It combines AEROREADY technology, which efficiently absorbs moisture, with strategically placed mesh inserts for added breathability.

But the design is what makes this kit truly stand out. It's said to be inspired by the mesmerising patterns found in a forest canopy, with black and green hues providing the colours for this stunning pattern.

Read More: Best Premier League football kits

adidas branding as well as Germany's iconic badge then features in a metallic bronze tone, providing a stark contrast to the background and, in doing so, adding a sense of "champion" for the two-time winning nation's shirt.

In our view, this jersey embodies the spirit of German football. It's undoubtedly one of the standout football kits we've seen for the competition, deserving its place among the very best.

Credit: Nike

2. New Zealand Nike Women's Home

In Nike's pursuit of honouring tradition, the New Zealand Women's Home kit dons a silver fern - a symbol synonymous with strength, power, and the very essence of national identity.

The fern print covers the entire jersey, providing contrast to the black backdrop that, once again, has become synonymous with New Zealand sport - from football to the legendary All Blacks rugby team.

Read More: Best EFL football kits

Ultimately, it's a great-looking jersey that does the host nation justice. They may not be the favourites to win the thing, but the team's kit will look great on the pitch regardless.

Credit: Kitbag

3. England Nike Women's Away

After winning the 2022 Euro Final, Nike is back with a bang for the World Cup, providing England with a superb away jersey.

Drawing inspiration from striking geometry, the kit features a design that we feel captivates the eye. With the clever use of two shades of blue, an all-over print is brought to life, showcasing depth and dimension from every angle.

Read More: Best retro football kits of all time

Adding to its modern allure, a deconstructed England graphic is cleverly concealed on the inside, adding a little easter egg that only owners of the kit will find. If that's not enough to purchase this shirt for yourself, we don't know what is.

Credit: Kitbag

4. Spain adidas Women's Away

Another shirt inspired by nature, Spain's Women's Away kit features a vibrant coral reef pattern based on the wildlife found in the oceans in both Southern Europe and Australasia. According to adidas, the thought behind this is to bring the plight of the oceans to football's world stage.

In terms of the materials used to make it, it has been skillfully crafted from lightweight HEAT.RDY fabric, ensuring optimal breathability when the competition heats up. It also features a heat-applied team badge that proudly adorns the front, symbolising your support for the Spanish nation.

Read More: Best Real Madrid kits

Dressed in light blue and featuring a unique, important pattern, this Spain away jersey is one to keep an eye out for in this year's World Cup.

Credit: PUMA

5. Switzerland PUMA Women's Home

Our final entry is relatively simple compared to the kits we've mentioned above. By contrast, the Switzerland Women's Home kit may look a bit straightforward, but once you look a little closer, you'll notice some excellent detail.

For instance, in the background of the predominately red shirt is a subtle mountain graphic that we believe is a reference to the iconic Swiss Alps. The shirt also features thin white pinstripes along with a white collar, sleeves. and PUMA branding.

Read More: Best Manchester United kits

Red socks and shorts complete the kit, rounding off what is an excellent Women's World Cup strip in our opinion.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Loading...

When it comes to buying any of these kits, a few questions may come to mind. Don't panic though. We've answered some of the most commonly asked queries about football kits below.

Where can you buy the 2023 Women's World Cup kits?

There are a number of places where the 2023 Women's World Cup kits are on sale. These include:

Manufacturer websites: The likes of Nike, adidas, PUMA, and so on are all currently selling their selection of Women's World Cup kits at the time of writing. If there's a particular shirt you're after, make sure you check whoever manufactures it as it should be available to buy on their website.

The likes of Nike, adidas, PUMA, and so on are all currently selling their selection of Women's World Cup kits at the time of writing. If there's a particular shirt you're after, make sure you check whoever manufactures it as it should be available to buy on their website. Official sports retailers: Online retailers like Kitbag are also worth exploring as, right now, they're selling several of the competing team's shirts, especially from some of the highest-ranked countries in the competition.

Online retailers like Kitbag are also worth exploring as, right now, they're selling several of the competing team's shirts, especially from some of the highest-ranked countries in the competition. FIFA store: This is probably the best place to go for kits from any of the teams in the competition, including the lower-ranked nations. The FIFA store has a ton of official merchandise for the tournament.

This is probably the best place to go for kits from any of the teams in the competition, including the lower-ranked nations. The FIFA store has a ton of official merchandise for the tournament. Country's store: Most of the countries in the competition have their own official stores to buy their Women's World Cup jerseys.

For more information, check out our list of the best places to buy football kits.

What is a replica football kit?

A replica football kit tends to be the jersey that is mass-produced and is most widely available at a relatively inexpensive price. While it accurately replicates the design of the authentic shirt, a replica is often manufactured using slightly cheaper materials than the ones worn by professional players.

It is important to understand that replica does not imply fake. These kits are produced by the official manufacturer but may utilise alternative technologies or materials. For instance, an authentic adidas kit may utilise advanced HEAT.RDY technology, but the replica version may feature a more cost-effective AEROREADY system instead.